Kenyan lads to know 2025 Afcon U-20 fate in qualifier semis

Kenya needs to Beat Burundi Friday in the semi-finals of 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Under-20 qualifiers so as to reach the final, effectively qualifying for the tournament proper.

The top two teams in the ongoing Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) region qualifiers in Dar es Salaam will qualify for 2025 Afcon Under-20 tournament.

The clash between Kenya and Burundi will kick off at 4pm at the 10,000-seater Azam Complex in Chamazi, Dar es Salaam. The first semi-final match will see Tanzania take to the pitch against Uganda from 1pm.

Kenya Under-20 team, christened ‘Rising Stars’ has impressed in the tournament which started on October 6.

Playing in Group ‘A’, Kenya won three matches, and drew one to finish top of the pool on 10 points, one better than home team Tanzania.

Other teams in the Group were Djibouti, South Sudan and Rwanda. In the other semi-final match, Tanzania will be looking for a place in the finals when they play Uganda.

Playing in Group ‘B’, Uganda finished top on seven points to qualify for the semi-finals alongside second-placed Burundi who garnered six points.

The finalists will automatically qualify for the 2025 Afcon Under-20 tournament. CAF will announce the venue of the tournament on October 22 during its General Assembly in Addis Ababa.

On Tuesday, Rising Stars thrashed Sudan 4-0 in the quarter-finals, with Spain-based midfielder Aldrin Kibet netting three goals, while Kevin Wangaya added another goal. Kibet plays for Nastic Academy.