Kibet's hat-trick guides Kenya to Afcon U20 qualifiers semis

Kenya’s dream to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Under-20 is alive after the Rising Stars progressed to the semi-finals of the Cecafa regional qualifiers in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on Tuesday.

Coached by Salim Babu, the team concluded their Group “A” matches in style, hammering Sudan 4-0 at Azam Sports Complex.

Spain-based striker Aldrine Kibet shone with a hat trick in the encounter that was dominated by Kenya. In another Group “A” match played on Tuesday at Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC), Rwanda thrashed minnows Djibouti 5-1.

Kenya topped the pool with 10 points, one more than second-placed Tanzania, while Sudan finished third with six points.

Rwanda and Djibouti followed in that order with four and zero points, respectively. In Group “B,” defending champions Uganda topped with seven points, one more than second-placed Burundi, while South Sudan finished fourth with three points ahead of winless Ethiopia.

The two top teams in the pools sailed through to the semi-finals slated for Friday. Kenya will face Burundi, while hosts Tanzania will clash with Uganda.

The two finalists will clinch berths in the Afcon U20, which will also feature teams from Caf’s Central Zone, South Zone, West “A” Zone, West “B” Zone, and North Zone. The host country for the continental showpiece will be decided on October 22 during a Caf General Assembly in Addis Ababa.

Three minutes into the match, Kibet put Kenya on the path to the semi-finals when he broke the deadlock with a header from Andres Odhiambo’s corner-kick delivery.

The Nastic Sports Academy man doubled Kenya’s advantage four minutes before halftime with a rising shot to the far left of the goalpost after William Mwangi picked him inside the box with a cross from the right.

Midfielder Kelvin Wangaya put the match beyond Sudan’s reach with a shot from outside the box in the 66th minute. Kibet sealed Kenya’s big win in style in the 90th minute, dribbling well inside the box, before beating Sudan goalkeeper Mohammed Abdalla with a low shot to the right.

“As the Kenya team, we are prepared and ready for the next match. We know that we will win. Our goal is to go to the final,” said Kibet after the match.