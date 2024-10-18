Junior Starlets start World Cup debut with defeat to England

Kenya's Junior Starlets lost 2-0 to England in their opening Group C match at the 2024 FIFA U-17 World Cup on Thursday night (Friday morning in Kenya) at the Estadio Cibao in Santiago, Dominican Republic.



In the other Group D match, an 18th-minute strike from Brazilian striker Rose Jujus was enough to see Brazil past African representatives Zambia at the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo.



Starlets coach Midred Cheche made just two changes to the side that beat Burundi 5-0 in the qualifiers, replacing Velma Awuor and Susan Akinyi with Halima Imbachi and Diana Anyango to strengthen a midfield that struggled in the first half.



Kenya opted for a 3-4-3 formation with goalkeeper Velma Auma between the sticks, captain Elizabeth Ochaka at left-back, Christine Adhiambo at centre-back and Lorine Ilavonga at right.



In midfield, Diana Anyango and Halima Imbachi were supported by Lindsey Weey and Rebecca Odato on the wings.



Marion Serenge, Valerie Nekesa, and Lorna Faith were positioned in the final third.



Despite the changes, the midfield struggled, especially in the first half, giving the ball away too easily while Serenge's crosses from the right failed to find the back of the net.



Stage fright and experience took its toll on the girls' passing in the first half, as they completed just 119 passes to England's 556.



England opened the scoring in the 29th minute through Lola Brown, on her World Cup debut, after the Starlets lost possession in the area.



Kenya had chances to score but Nekesa was isolated up front as the midfield failed to connect with her.



In the second half, Kenya made their first substitution in the 56th minute when Cheche replaced Atieno with Susan Akoth in a bid to boost their attack but the changes did not yield any results as we gave the ball away so easily.