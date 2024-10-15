Debutants Kenya in the mix as U-17 Women's World Cup starts

The highly anticipated eighth edition of the Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup kicks off Wednesday in the in the Dominican Republic.

The three-week tournament will feature 16 nations divided into four groups of four teams, initially fighting to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Debutants Kenya, Nigeria (eight appearances), and Zambia (two appearances) are Africa’s representatives. The tournament will start with two opening matches kicking off simultaneously.

Nigeria will clash with New Zealand in a Group “A” fixture at Estadio Cibao in Santiago de los Caballeros at 4pm local time (11pm Kenyan time).

At the same time, defending champions Spain will tackle USA in a Group “B” clash at the 22,838 seater Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo.

Kenya's Junior Starlets ready for U-17 World Cup debut

Kenya’s’ Junior Starlets are in a tough Group ‘C’ that also has two-time champions North Korea, 2016 quarter-finalists England, and 2018 finalists Mexico.

First timers Kenya will test their first World Cup action on Friday against England at the Estadio Cibao FC in the capital Santiago de los Caballeros at 2am Kenyan time.

Kenya, untested at this level, are the clear underdogs but their coach Mildred Cheche said they were eager to gauge their ability against the big girls of world football.

Kenya will play Korea on Sunday before finishing their group assignments on Thursday against North Korea.

Eight players in the England Under-17 women’s team feature for English Women’s Super League top side Arsenal. England are coached by Natalie Henderson.

Nigeria’s work will be cut out for them. New Zealand have taken part in every edition of the tournament. New Zealand’s best finish was third in the 2018 edition. On the other hand, Nigeria have the most appearances by an African team, only missing the 2018 tournament held in Uruguay.

The African giants finished third in 2022 to post their best ever outing. Coached by Bankole Olowookere, the Nigerians will bank on striker Harmony Chidi who netted 12 goals in qualifying matches this year.

She scored a goal in every match and two hat-tricks becoming 2024 qualifiers top scorer across the six confederations.

Spain, three-time finalist (2014, 2018, and 2022), have made five appearances since their debut in 2010, winning the title in 2018 and 2022. They earned bronze medals in 2010 and 2016 and were runners-up in 2014.

Today’s fixtures