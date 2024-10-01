Junior Starlets head to Dominican Republic

Kenya’s Junior Starlets are expected to arrive in the Dominican Republic Tuesday evening, 15 days ahead of the 2024 Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup.

The global football tournament, featuring 24 countries will take place in the Caribbean nation from October 16 to November 3.

Junior Starlets, who are placed in Group “C” alongside North Korea, England and Mexico, will become the first team in history from Kenya to compete in a Fifa World Cup

Starlets will begin their World Cup campaign on October 18 against England, then face two-time champions North Korea two days later before finishing their group assignments 2018 finalists Mexico on October 24.

The Junior Starlets have undergone 11 days of intense training in Alicante, Spain.

The squad of 23 players departed from Madrid International Airport at 3:35pm and were expected to land at Santiago Domingo Airport, in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic second largest city, at 6:15pm (Kenyan time) via Air Europa.

Brimming with confidence on Monday after thumping local side CF Intercity Feminine Women Football Club 4-1 in a friendly match in Alicante, Starlets coach Mildred Cheche said, her girls were more than ready to make the country proud.

“Training has been great here in Spain. It has also served to help us see where we are at the moment and what we need to work on before the World Cup," said Cheche.

Last Thursday at Ciudad Deportiva del Valencia CF in Alicante, Junior Starlets beat top-tier Spanish women's football team Valencia CF Women 4-1.

Striker Valarie Nekesa scored a brace in the ninth and 26th minutes while midfielder Lindey Atieno added goals in the 35th and 56th minutes of the match.

Against Portugal junior women team at the Albir Stadium in Alicante on Saturday, Kenya came from a goal down to hold them to a 1-1 draw. Joan Ogola scored Kenya’s goal in the 60th minute.

"The team improved its match fitness by competing against European countries. As we head to the host nation, we are well prepared and are now fully focused on the World Cup," added Cheche.

Starlets are scheduled to play a friendly match against their Dominican Republic counterparts this week.