World Cup novices Junior Starlets target top 16 finish

Kenya’s Junior Starlets coach Mildred Cheche Tuesday boldly declared that their primary goal at the 2024 Fifa Under-17 Womens' World Cup is to get into the knock-out stages.

Starlets will be making their first appearance at the global tournament set for the Dominican Republic from October 16 to November 3.

Speaking officially for the first time since the team entered camp on September 3 Cheche said:

"I acknowledged that we will be heading to the tournament as underdog because we will be facing seasoned teams but I take it as an advantage since our playing style is little known by our opponents.

“We have a big task and we are up for the challenge," said Cheche.

The team will leave the country for an 11-day training camp in Spain on Thursday before heading to the Caribbean on October 1.

The final squad of 23 players will be announced on Wednesday before their departure to Spain.

Kenya is in Group 'C' together with twice champions North Korea), 2018 finalists Mexico, and 2016 quarter-finalists England.

Starlets will kick off their campaign against England on October 18, face North Korea two days later before concluding their group assignments against Mexico on October 24.

Cheche emphasised the importance of the opening match .

"One of the important matches is our opening match against England and this match will show us the level that we are in. We have had an extensive analysis of the opponents as a technical bench and we are well prepared," she said.

Junior Starlets captain, Elizabeth Ochaka, said that the camp in Spain will be important, as a way of preparing them well psychologically for the tournament.

"We are very happy and psyched up. This will be the first time we will play against high-profile teams in Europe, and this will help us build our confidence in the World Cup. We will give our best and make our country proud once more. We will make history," said the Wiyeta Girls alumnae.

"We are young girls like them, and they are not that different from us. I am confident we will win all our matches. Kenyans should believe in us. This is a dream come true, and we are happy it is happening," said striker Velma Awuor relishing at go at the world’s best