Junior Starlets step up preparations for Fifa U-17 Women’s World Cup

Kenya Under-17 girls’ team, Junior Starlets, has intensified training ahead of the 2024 Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup that will be held in the Dominican Republic from October 16 to November 3.

Under coach Mildred Cheche, the team entered the sixth day of residential training Monday at Stadion Hotel in Nairobi. The team holds daily training sessions Kasarani Annex Stadium in Nairobi. Starlets are drawn in Group ‘C’ alongside 2008 and 2016 World Cup champions North Korea, 2018 finalists Mexico, and 2016 quarterfinalists England.

They will kick off their campaign at the Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup in Group ‘C’ against England on October 18, followed by matches against Korea DPR two days later. The team will conclude its group matches with a date against Mexico on October 24.

Starlets qualified for the global showpiece for the first time by defeating Burundi 5-0 on aggregate in the fourth round of qualifiers on June 16.Junior Starlets became the first Kenyan football team to qualify for a Fifa World Cup in any category.

The team played a friendly match against Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League (FKF-WPL) side Ulinzi Starlets, at Kasarani Annex Stadium in Nairobi.

They went down 3-1, with Patience Asiko scoring the consolation for the Junior Starlets. Speaking after the match, team captain Elizabeth Ochaka said that they are ready for the task ahead.

“The mood in the camp is high, and all the players are fighting to make the final squad. We believe in ourselves as a team. Spirits are high at the training camp, and everyone knows why we are here,” Ochaka said after the friendly match.

“In the Dominican Republic, we are going to give our best because all of us know it is a very good opportunity to showcase our talents on an international platform,” she added.

On August 28, Cheche called a provisional squad of 35 players to camp in preparation for the tournament. The camp was initially meant to start on August 22.