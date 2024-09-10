Junior Starlets’ two weeks training camp in Spain still on

Junior Starlets will, after all, attend a high performance training camp in Marbella, Spain ahead of the 2024 Fifa Under-17 Women's World Cup

The global football tournament will be held in the Dominican Republic from October 16 to November 3.

According to the original plan the team was scheduled to travel to Spain Tuesday.

However, they will fly to Marbella on September 19 for a two-week training camp, and will also participate in a four-nation football tournament, FKF CEO Barry Otieno assured.

“There were delays with processing of the travelling documents and the disbursement of government funds that affected our plans,” Otieno told Nation Sport Tuesday.

The team further delayed reporting to camp by a week. They were originally to enter camp on August 24, in Nairobi.

The 35-player squad under coach Mildred Cheche started camp on Tuesday last week and have been training at Kasarani Annex Stadium in Nairobi.

Eight of the players are Form Four students scheduled to sit for their KCSE examinations from October 22 to November 8.

The candidates are Marion Serenge (ArchBishop Njenga), Laureen Ilavonga (Wiyeta Girls), Christine Adhiambo (Nyakach Girls), Rebbecca Odato (Dagorretti Mixed), Velma Nabwire (Wiyeta Girls), Claire Meris (Kobala Sec. Sch) and Quinter Adhiambo (Alara Mixed Secondary School).