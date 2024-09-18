History beckons: Ruto flags off World Cup-bound Junior Starlets

History making Kenya's Junior Starlets leave for Spain Thursday morning destined to write another chapter to their remarkably football story.

The team, the first Kenyan one to qualify for a Fifa World Cup, leaves Thursday for an 11-day training camp in Spain before heading to the Dominican Republic where the women’s under-17 global competition will be held.

None other than President William Ruto flagged of the squad of 23-girls at State House, Nairobi promising to give them maximum support as the write more history for the country when they take to the field in the Caribbean.

"I will be cheering you on from home. We are so proud of you for creating history after 60 years of waiting to play in the World Cup. Go and bring the trophy home. Go with our blessings, and you have all the goodwill from us, and Kenyans will be watching as sports bring Kenyans together and we pray for success," said Ruto on Wednesday.

Junior Starlets captain Elizabeth Ochaka receive a football from President William Ruto during their flagging off at State House, Nairobi on September 18, 2024. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

The Head of State took time to have a kick-about with the fit as fiddle Kenyan girls.

President Ruto also promised that defender Claire Maris and midfielders Sherl Amuok and Mitchel Waithera, who were dropped despite being part of the qualifiers squad will travel as delegates with the team to the Dominican Republic.

“This is a good exposure to these young girls and I know that after the tournament they will get professional deals in Europe," said Sports CS Kipchumba Murkomen, who attended the flag off ceremony.

Coach Mildred Cheche did not include them in her final 23-strong squad named from a provisional 35 that had been in residential training.

Amuok sustained a knee injury during the East African Schools Games. The Under-17 World Cup will be held from October 16 to November 3.

Travelling squad

Goalkeepers : Velma Auma, Ephy Awuor, Scovia Awuor

Defenders: Elizebeth Ochaka, Lorine Ilavonga, Jenevieve Mithel, Christine Adhiambo, Kimberly Akinyi, Diana Anyango

Midfielders : Velma Awuor, Brenda Awuor , Halima Imbachi, Rebecca Odato, Susan Akoth, Lindi Weey Atieno, Pearl Olesi, Lorna Faith