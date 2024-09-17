Esse Akida: I owe no one an explanation about my book

Harambee Starlets striker Esse Akida has made it clear that she owes no one an explanation for her book, 'Chained', which chronicles her challenging football journey.

Launched on August 31, the book reflects her experiences with the national team, local league, and professional football in Europe.

During an appearance on NTV's live sports show SportOn, hosted by Bernard Ndong and James Wokabi on Monday night, Akida discussed her motivation behind writing the book. She aims to give a voice to young girls whose stories often go unheard.

“The book is inspiring as it narrates my football career, illustrating the resilience I’ve shown, the cultural barriers I’ve encountered, and the numerous challenges I’ve faced throughout my journey,” said Akida, who was part of the Starlets team that made its debut at the 2016 Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Cameroon.

Akida grew up in a family of boys and faced significant hurdles pursuing her passion for football, often clashing with her parents who prioritised academics. She holds a degree in Entrepreneurship from Kenya Methodist University (KeMU) and balanced her education with her football career despite the challenges.

Reflecting on her family dynamics, Akida shared, “I felt the absence of my father’s love due to his work, a void I noticed compared to other kids, whose fathers were always available. Raised primarily by my mother, I believe that if my father had been more present, I would have developed greater confidence in my career earlier.”

In July, Akida announced her departure from Greek giants AC PAOK, where she had played for three years. Joining PAOK from Turkish side Besiktas, she won three league titles and a domestic cup in her final season, despite injuries.

“I understand I’m at a certain age now, but I want my next move to be life-changing. I’ve received offers from many clubs and want to make it clear that I haven’t retired from football; I’m still active,” said Akida.

She also highlighted the need for increased investment in women’s football. “The women’s game hasn’t been invested in sufficiently. I was proud of the U-17 Junior Starlets team that qualified for the World Cup despite limited support. With proper investment, women’s football could reach new heights.”

Akida plans to launch the Esse Akida Foundation in Kilifi County to support underprivileged youth through leadership skills, life skills, and mentorship, in collaboration with Moving The Goal Post (MTG).