Junior Starlets beat Dominican Republic in final World Cup build up tie

Kenya's Junior Starlets concluded their friendlies in style ahead of the 2024 Fifa Under-17 Women's World Cup, defeating hosts Dominican Republic 3-1 at Central Española Stadium in Santo Domingo on Tuesday evening.

The global tournament starts on October 16 till November 3.

Starlets had fallen behind to a strike from the hosts in the 19th minute, but rallied through goals from strikers Valarie Nekesa, Marion Serenge, and 14-year-old Lindey Weey Atieno in the 25th, 31st, and 81st minutes respectively. The two teams were meeting for the first time.

Related Junior Starlets head to Dominican Republic Football

Kenya is in a tough Group 'C' alongside two-time winners North Korea, and England, who reached the quarterfinals in 2016, and 2018 finalists Mexico.

Starlets will kick off their campaign on October 17 against England, before they face North Korea two days later.

They will then wrap up their group stage matches with a crucial match against Mexico on October 24.

On the other hand, the Dominican Republic, who will also debut in the tournament, are in Group 'A' alongside Ecuador, New Zealand, and Nigeria.

Junior Starlets upbeat ahead of Under-17 Fifa World Cup debut

New Zealand have appeared in the World Cup seven times, debuting in 2008 and finished third last in 2018.

Ecuador is making its maiden appearance. Nigeria will play in their eighth edition, finishing third in the 2022 World Cup in India.

Kenya pitched camp in Spain for 11 days for high-intensity training, before heading to the Caribbean nation on September 30.

In Spain, the team played three friendly matches, winning 4-1 against Intercity Femenino and Valencia CF Women, and drew 1-1 against Portugal U-17 national team.

On Thursday last week, Fifa announced that Morocco will host the next four editions of the World Cup starting with the 2025 edition from October 17 to November 8.

The biennial competition will now be held annually, according to the global football body. This year’s edition will have 16 nations participating, but from 2025 onwards, the number of teams will increase to 24.