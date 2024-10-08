Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua impeached

Members of the National Assembly on Tuesday evening voted to send Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua packing in a precedent-setting move under the 2010 Constitution.

A total of 281 lawmakers voted in favour of the motion against 44 who wanted Mr Gachagua to stay. The figure represented a reduction of 10 compared to 291 MPs who initially signed up in support of the motion.

The mover of the motion Mr Mwengi Mutuse, representing Kibwezi West Constituency, needed to marshal at least 233 MPs equivalent to two-thirds of the House membership to force the impeachment motion through.

It followed a long day of debate that saw the second in command take to the stand to set the record straight against 11 charges that had been levelled against him.

Now, DP Gachagua’s fate will be in the hands of the Senate, the trial House which is the next battlefront of the vicious fight that epitomises the fallout between Mr Gachagua and his boss William Ruto elected on Kenya Kwanza/UDA ticket in August 2022.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula is expected to notify his Senate Counterpart Amason Kingi latest by Thursday of the development.

“The Clerk is directed to prepare the necessary documentation to enable this,” Speaker Wetang’ula said shortly after 9pm after announcing the results.

Once Mr Kingi receives the resolution notice from the National Assembly, he is required to convene a Senate meeting within seven days to consider the charges against the DP.