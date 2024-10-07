Gachagua: This is my defence

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has fought off allegations of unjustly enriching himself, undermining the President by defying cabinet resolutions and meddling in lucrative state tenders.

DP Gachagua pushed back on claims that he used 22 companies owned by himself and his proxies to questionably amass a fortune worth Sh5.2 billion.

Mr Gachagua cited some of the alleged ill-gotten wealth properties like Vipingo Beach Resort Ltd and Olive Gardens, a landmark establishment in the Hurlingham suburb of Nairobi, saying they belonged to the estate of his late brother Nderitu Gachagua, who was Nyeri governor and died in 2017.

He said in a televised address last night that he had been invited to appear before the National Assembly at 5 pm on Tuesday and “I confirm I will be available to present my case for two hours”.

“Millions of Kenyans turned out to elect their leaders. Some 7.2 million people decided to elect President Ruto and myself. So I think it is only fair if these people hear first from me by getting my response to the outrageous allegations leveled against me,” Mr Gachagua opened his address.

“The accusations have no basis, are sheer propaganda and a scheme to hound me out of office for other considerations. Kenyans have the right to hear my response to the allegations,” the DP said.

He went on: “The public participation was a shoddy exercise. My response wasn't part of what was given to the people. Rules of natural justice demand that no man should be condemned unheard. My lawyers will challenge the process as not meeting the set threshold as set in Governor Wambora's case.”

The claims against DP Gachagua are contained in the impeachment motion filed by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse seeking his removal from office over gross violation of the constitution, the national law and gross misconduct.

In a blow by blow account he gave the status of each of the companies insisting that some have not been in business for years, others did not operate bank accounts and yet others were charity institutions.

The DP notes that while campaigning with President William Ruto, “I promised, as a key pillar of the Kenya Kwanza government, that there would be no forced and unlawful evictions, and that all evictions would be humane and entail legal compensation.”

He says that as DP, he undertook extensive engagement with all parties in regard to the Cabinet Decision to evict people residing along the Nairobi River, a decision which he fully supported.

“However as eviction was about to start I was informed that persons residing along the Nairobi River were being evicted and only paid Sh10,000, which I and many other Kenyans felt was inadequate compensation for eviction,” the DP says.

“I then asked that the government abide by constitutional dictates and international norms while implementing any cabinet decisions including eviction and maintain the dignity of citizens of Kenya facing eviction. This statement in no way undermined the President,” he adds.

On the Sh3.7 billion irregular procurement of mosquito nets, the DP fought off allegations by former Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) that he was involved in the tender.

“It is not true as claimed that I was involved in the tender for the procurement of malaria nets either directly or through proxies.”

The DP notes that the allegations that he incurred unnecessary and expensive renovation of his official residence in Nairobi’s Karen and Mombasa are not true.

He says that the funds for the renovation of the Deputy President’s Official Residences in Nairobi and Mombasa were approved and allocated by the National Assembly “based on the fact that the premises had been neglected for some time.”

“I am not a director or shareholder (directly or indirectly) of the company called Agrobriq Investments Limited which I am informed undertook the renovations. I do NOT know the directors of the company. I did NOT participate in the tendering or supervision process.”

“The work was audited by the Auditor General and no queries were raised. I have not been informed of any complaints against the manner in which this company got the contract or undertook the work.”

The DP denied allegations of dubiously acquiring a substantial portion of Sh100.3 million paid to Lusona Events limited.

“I do not know about this company as I am neither a director nor a shareholder of the said company,” says the DP. He also noted that he does not know its shareholders or the directors and that he does not sit in the tendering committee “neither am I an accounting officer in the Office of the Deputy President.”

“I therefore do not know about funds withdrawn from the account of this Company,” he says.

No evidence

Mr Gachagua said that the mover of the impeachment allegations against him has not provided any evidence to link him to any wrongdoing.

“The Motion alleges that there are 22 companies owned by myself and my family members that have been used to massively launder money and conceal proceeds of crime, corruption, and to benefit from influence peddling,” says DP Gachagua in his defense.

“I have carefully gone through the Motion and I have not seen any evidence to support or prove the allegations therein,” the DP added.

The irregular amassing of the billions, Mr Mutuse says, is against the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act (Aceca) and the Proceeds of Crime and Money Laundering Act (Pocamla).

The DP’s defence comes as the National Assembly debates the motion today before giving him an opportunity to be heard and then later vote to approve or reject all or part of the 11 grounds against the DP as contained in the motion.

The constitution states that if any one of the allegations are substantiated by a vote of at least 233 MPs, being the two-thirds of the MPs in the National Assembly, the DP will stand impeached.

The DP notes that though he hasn’t found any evidence to support the allegations, “for the sake of full disclosure” I want to state “the current status of these companies.”

Rigathi Gachagua Foundation is one of the companies mentioned in the motion. However, DP Gachagua says that the foundation was incorporated in 2022 and it is a non-profit making entity “with the sole purpose of uplifting the lives of the less privileged in the society.”

“This Foundation does not trade. Since incorporation the Foundation has received a total of Sh12M which has been utilized as per a schedule that is available to the public,” says the DP.

Also mentioned is the Dorcas Rigathi Foundation, which the DP says was incorporated in 2022 by his spouse- Pastor Dorcas Rigathi “as a non-profit making entity for the sole purpose of rehabilitation of drug addicts, widows, single mothers and orphans.”

“A brief explanation of its achievements is available to the public,” he says. He notes that Spirit Way Limited was incorporated in 2023 by “my” Pastor Dorcas Rigathi for Church Ministry and that “this company has never traded and does not even have a bank account.”

Calvary Creed International Limited has also been mentioned in the motion. But the DP claims that the company, incorporated by Pastor Dorcas Rigathi in 2015, “has never traded and does not even have a bank account.”

The DP claims that Mothers of the Land Limited was incorporated by Pastor Dorcas Rigathi in 2021 and has “never traded and does not even have a bank account.”

There is also The Anansi Collective, which he says is a business name registered by Dr Keith Rigathi in 2021 and that “this entity has never traded and does not even have a bank account.”

The DP says that Grand Bypass Apartments Limited was incorporated in 2024 and is owned by Vipingo Beach Resort Limited.

“It does not belong to me and my directorship in it is by virtue of being an Executor of the Estate of my late brother Nderitu Gachagua,” the DP says.

Also belonging to the Estate of his late brother- Nderitu Gachagua- is Vipingo Beach Resort Limited.

Fortis Vis Group Limited he says was incorporated in 2023 by Kevin Rigathi and Dr Keith Rigathi and that it has “never traded and does not even have a bank account” same as Pioneer Medical (K) Limited “which has never traded for the last 10 years.”

He however noted that Ridor Furniture Mart Limited was incorporated in 1999 and it manages rental property.

The DP alleges that Biovet (K) Limited was incorporated in 2009 and that it has not traded for the last fifteen years.

The DP’s document shows that Morani Manufacturers Limited was incorporated in 2021.

“My family bought a minority shareholding. It is used for the manufacturing and sale of animal feed and so far has transacted Sh132,000,” the DP says.

The DP says that Delta Merchants Limited, another one listed, has not traded for the last ten years.

Wamunyoro Investments Limited, the DP’s document says, was incorporated in 2001 and it is a property holding company.

Cosmere Venture Limited, he says was incorporated in 2018 and that it has not traded since “I became Deputy President.”

He says that Royal Crimson Ventures Limited was incorporated in 2018 and it has not traded since “I became Deputy President.”

There is also Kuruwitu Properties Limited which he says was incorporated in 2023.

“It is part of the management structure of the estate of the late Nderitu Gachagua.” Crystal Kenya Limited, he says was incorporated in 2009.

“I transferred it to my sons Kevin Gachagua and Dr Keith Gachagua. This is the company that acquired Outspan Hotel via a bank loan and TreeTops Hotel via a lease in 2023,” the DP says.

Heartland Supplies Limited was incorporated in 2009 and that it has not traded for the last 10 years.

Karandi Farm Limited, he says, was incorporated in 2001 and it runs a dairy farm through this company.