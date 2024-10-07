Karua: Both Ruto and Gachagua should go

Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua is now calling for the impeachment of both President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

This, according to Ms Karua, was indicated by members of public in the public participation on motion for the impeachment of Mr Gachagua.

While addressing the media at his home along Limuru Road, Ms Karua on Monday said that Kenyans had had enough of the Kenya Kwanza regime.

"The presidency and entire government stand impeached by the people of Kenya, as has been ably demonstrated by the public participation exercise arranged for the impeachment of Gachagua,” Ms Karua said.

“This exercise ironically turned into an occasion for reminding both Ruto and Gachagua by Kenyans across the country with a united message that both stand impeached. They came in as a pair and Kenyans want them to leave as a pair.”

According to the senior counsel, in the event that the deputy president is kicked out, the main issues that are giving Kenyans sleepless nights would not be solved.

“Amidst the chaos witnessed in the past few days during the roll-out of the Social Healthcare Insurance Fund (Shif,) the presidency and Parliament are fixated on the impeachment of Gachagua rather than on the issues of Kenyans, then the leaders themselves have demonstrated their own incompetence and that they are unfit to hold public voice.”

Following the recent confusion witnessed across the country in health facilities as the government rolled out Shif, Ms Karua said the new health coverage would not be able to address issues that are ailing the healthcare sector.

“We were told that Shif was coming to expand health services, that it is a lie. We have seen indications that SHIF will actually restrict access to health for many. It is raiding pockets for Kenyans whereas under NHIF, every Kenyan was required to pay Sh500 a month.”

According to Ms Karua, the government of President Ruto has exposed pregnant women to additional charges, which were being fully undressed under LindaMama programme, which she says is not clearly stated in SHIF.

“Under LindaMama in public hospitals, women were accessing maternity services without paying. How many will be forced to deliver outside hospitals? This is a violation of the Constitution, in particular Article 43 which provides that the government of the day will ensure that Kenyans have access to quality health services.”

She reiterated that the impeachment issue was not a priority at a time when Kenyans are demanding for service delivery.

“If the Ruto regime had hoped to divert national attention from the critical issues of the day— namely the gross violations of human rights, economic sabotage through the opaque and unconstitutional Adani deals, the denial of, access to health through SHIF, the denial of right to education and the conspiracy to extend the presidential term— it failed miserably as citizens demonstrated they are woke and knowledgeable.”

The opposition leader has asked the president to either ensure government services are improved or to consider resigning to allow Kenyans to elect competent leaders.

Ms Karua said that her party is not taking part in the impeachment of DP Gachagua, and Narc Kenya was no longer part of the Azimio La Umoja Coalition, since the party is in the last chapter of seeking exit from the coalition.

“Narc Kenya is no longer part of Azimio. We maybe there technically because the day of notice may have not expired, we have nothing to do with the Kenya Kwanza regime and their power games.”

The broad-based government saw some of the Cabinet secretaries from the ODM being appointed into the government, including Treasury CS John Mbadi, Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi, CS Wycliffe Oparanya, and Mining CS Hassan Joho among other government appointments which were awarded to the opposition side.

Also, Ms Karua has expressed her concern in the manner in which the government has addressed the Kware incident, where bodies were recovered wrapped in sacks.

She called on the government to drain the water inside the abandoned quarry and carry out a proper investigation after ensuring that all bodies have been retrieved.