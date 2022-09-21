High Court allows DPP to charge Nick Mwendwa afresh

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa will take plea on Monday at Kiambu Law Courts after the High Court declined to bar the Director of Public Prosecutions from charging him afresh.

Lady Justice Esther Maina said she has no jurisdiction to stop the DPP from charging Mwendwa.

She however said the matter can be pursued at the High Court in Kiambu since she handles graft related cases.

Mwendwa had been charged over conspiracy to defraud FKF over Sh38m

Mwendwa has been attempting to clear his name after he was arrested on several occasions and charged with fraud after Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed disbanded the federation on November 11 last year.

The case was withdrawn under Section 87 of the Penal Code on July 6.

The Director of Public Prosecutions would then charge Mwendwa afresh at Kiambu Law Courts a day later, but the FKF boss obtained a court order from the High Court to stop any fresh charges against him.

Lady Justice Esther Maina fixed September 21 as the day of ruling on whether the fresh charges filed against Mwendwa are legal and constitutional.

The ruling now means the DPP is fresh to charge the embattled FKF boss.

Mwendwa on Tuesday led other officials of the disbanded federation back to their Goal Project, Kandanda House offices, a move that earned criticism from Amina.