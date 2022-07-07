Nick Mwendwa to be charged afresh

Embattled Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa is set to be charged afresh with graft.

The Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) on Thursday confirmed this stance and attributed it to new evidence gathered against the troubled football boss.

Senior Assistant Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) Joseph Riungu said Mwendwa, who stepped down from the role as FKF president in November 2021, will take plea on Monday.

Riungu clarified that the prosecution did not proceed with the presentation of charges against Mwendwa after the decision to add the charges was reached.

"The prosecution has since reviewed the additional evidence and applied for a summons against President of FKF Nick Mwendwa. He is expected to take a plea on Monday, July 11, 2022," said Riungu.

The prosecution stresses that the matter is of public interest and will ensure the case is prosecuted in adherence with the law and justice served.

Mwendwa was freed on Wednesday in a Sh38 million corruption case after the prosecution failed to present evidence in the matter.

Milimani Anti-corruption chief Magistrate Eunice Nyutu discharged Mwendwa for want of prosecution. Nyutu declined concerted effort by the DPP to have the matter adjourned further to enable his office to record statements from intended witnesses.