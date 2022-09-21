FKF-PL clubs: We won't play in an unsanctioned league

Football Kenya Federation Premier League clubs on Wednesday said they will not take part in the 2022/23 season if it will not be sanctioned by World football governing body, Fifa.

Speaking after meeting at a Nairobi hotel, Gor Mahia CEO Raymond Oruo, who read the joint statement from the 18 top flight clubs, said the teams will only honour fixtures when the current stalemate between Fifa and the Kenyan government is resolved.

"We will not take part in any competition that is not recognised or sanctioned by world governing body (Fifa) because it is really a waste of investment and time and very little return coming through," Oruo said.

Nairobi City Stars CEO Patrick Korir (left) and Gor Mahia CEO Raymond Oruo during the press conference in Nairobi on September 21, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Oruo said failure by Kenyan champions Tusker to participate in the CAF Champions League is one of the issues which informed their decision.

"Several teams have lost sponsors because the league we were playing in was not recognised by Fifa. We have unanimously agreed that we will not take part in a league which is not Fifa sanctioned," added Oruo.

"It became even tough to transfer players and for the sake of our game nationally, only a sanctioned league will take us forward."

The call by the KPL clubs comes only a day after embattled Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa announced that the new season will kick off in a month's time.

Mwendwa promised to write to Fifa so that the suspension imposed on the country on February 24 by the world governing body is lifted.

The Cacus clarified that they have not met Mwendwa to chart a way forward on the issue, insisting that what they only want to play in a Fifa recognised league irrespective of who is in charge.

"Tusker worked so hard to win last season's league but in the end went nowhere. Whoever wants to run a league which Fifa doesn't recognise should know that we shall not take part in it," said Nairobi City Stars CEO Patrick Korir.