Amina accuses Mwendwa of breaking into FKF offices

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed on Tuesday accused embattled Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa of leading a “break-in” into the federation’s offices at Kasarani in Nairobi.

This after Mwendwa and other members of the federation — that was disbanded by CS Amina on November 11, 2021, over corruption allegations — reinstated themselves into office.

Mwendwa, who will on Wednesday know whether fraud charges pressed against him by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) will be stayed, was accompanied to the Goal Project, Kandanda House by FKF vice president Doris Petra.

Also in their company was FKF Secretary General Barry Otieno, Head of Integrity Michael Kamure and about 15 armed police officers, led by Kasarani Deputy OCPD Purity Muthoni.

It was the first time the federation’s beleaguered officials set foot at Kandanda House since the CS kicked them out of office.

In a press statement to newsrooms, CS Amina said that Mwendwa and his team violated the law since no court order has been issued that vacates the one issued by Judge H.I. Ong’udi that upheld her decision to disband the federation.

“…It is instructive to note that this decision rendered on May 10, 2022, has not been vacated/reversed and the FKF Transition Committee remains in office and in charge of football management in Kenya,” said part of the statement by CS Amina.

Seasoned football administrator Twaha Mbarak also accused Mwendwa of committing an illegality by reinstating himself into office.

“As far as we are concerned, the government disbanded the FKF legally. He (Mwendwa) is set to appear in court today and our fear is that he has interfered with some evidence that was in the office,” said Mbarak.

To access the building, the embattled FKF officials had to cut the locks on the gate and doors with the help of a welder.

Restore normalcy

Addressing the press moments after patrolling the place, Mwendwa said he was happy “to be back in office” and thanked President William Ruto for “moving with speed to restore normalcy in Kenya’s football.”

He said the 2022/23 FKF Premier League will start in a month’s time and not October 1 as set by the FKF Transition Committee, which was appointed on May 13 by CS Amina to run football activities in the country.

The Transition Committee replaced the FKF Caretaker Committee. “Freedom has finally returned to our football. We have opened the Goal project, so it is a joyous day to all football lovers in the country.

“I want to thank President William Ruto and his team for moving with speed and ensuring we have competitive football back in Kenya,” said Mwendwa.

Caesar Handa, a member of the FKF Transition Committee, had said that they made the decision to postpone the start of the 2022/23 FKF-PL following requests by many top flight clubs.

“The new KPL season was scheduled to start on September 24. Unfortunately we have had to push it forward because many players turning out for most KPL teams are engaged in the ongoing Kecoso Games so there was a request by the teams to have the start of the league postponed to October 1,” said Handa.