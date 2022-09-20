Nick Mwendwa, FKF officials return to Kandanda House

Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa on Tuesday led other officials of the body to the Goal Project, Kandanda House at Kasarani, over 10 months after they were kicked out by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed.

Mwendwa led FKF Vice President Doris Petra, Secretary General Barry Otieno FKF's Head of Integrity Michael Kamure among others to the facility which had been locked after their unceremonious removal from office.

Together with other FKF National Executive Members, Mwendwa was hounded out of office on November 11, 2021 by Sports CS Amina Mohamed after an audit on the federation’s accounts alleged misuse of funds.

Having been charged in court with four counts of fraud, Mwendwa - in a November 29 letter addressed to FKF NEC - said he had transferred his functions to his deputy Petra as he sought to clear his name.

Mohamed appointed a FKF Caretaker Committee for an initial six-month tenure before it mutated into the Transition Committee. Amina extended the Transition Committee's term for two months on August 16.

It is not yet clear the fate of the Committee as FKF plans to return to office.

Mwendwa was arrested on several occasions and charged with fraud, but the case was withdrawn under Section 87 of the Penal Code on July 6.

The Director of Public Prosecutions would then charge Mwendwa afresh at Kiambu Law Courts a day later, but the FKF boss would obtain a court order from the High Court to stop any fresh charges against him.

Mwendwa on September 9 wrote to Fifa President Gianni Infantino informing him that he was ready to go back to office after he has stepped aside to deal with his cases.

Lady Justice Esther Maina fixed September 21 as the day of ruling on whether the fresh charges filed against Mwendwa are legal and constitutional.

“Reference is made to my letter dated November 29, 2021 with regard to the interim transfer of my powers and responsibilities as FKF President to the FKF Vice president.”

“In this regard, following the withdrawal of charges by the Director of Public Prosecution on July 8, 2022, I hereby wish to inform your good office that I have resumed my duties as the FKF president, with immediate effect, in accordance with Article 42 of the FKF constitution (2017),” said Mwendwa in the letter to Infantino.

The country is serving a suspension imposed by Fifa on February 24 for government interference.

Fifa's conditions before lifting the suspension were for the government to return the running of the sport to FKF and the Goal Project offices to be re-opened.