Kelvin Kiptum

How Kelvin Kiptum died: The inside story of star marathoner’s final hours

Kelvin Kiptum of Kenya celebrates after winning the 2023 Chicago Marathon professional men's division and setting a world record marathon time of 2:00.35 on October 08, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. 

Photo credit: Michael Reaves| AFP

By  Cellestine Olilo  &  Bernard Rotich

What you need to know:

  • The story of Kiptum’s death at the age of 24 in that catastrophic crash continues to shock the world
  • Nation Sport has been on its trail and, in this special report, we reveal the final moments of Kiptum
  • By reconstructing his last movements, the people he met and the places he visited, we are lifting the lid on the mysteries of Kiptum’s final moments 

