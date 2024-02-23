Kiptum was planning a colourful wedding ceremony before death

Asenath Cheruto, Kelvin Kiptum’s widow has revealed that they were in the process of solemnising their marriage and had planned to hold a colourful wedding in April.

This is the same month that the late World Marathon record holder was going to run in the Rotterdam Marathon on April 14.

An emotional Cheruto, accompanied by their two children Caleb, 7, and Precious, 4, mourned her departed husband as a loving and caring man who dearly cherished his family.

She told throngs of mourners, attending the athlete’s funeral ceremony underway at Chepkorio grounds in Keiyo South constituency, Elgeyo Marakwet county that she would go on and make her vows of love even in his absence.

“I will still make my vows of love even in your absence,” she said, fighting back tears.

President William Ruto, his deputy Rigathi Gachagua and top athletes and athletics officials are among dignitaries attending the funeral ceremony.

The late Kiptum was married to Asenath in 2017 in a traditional ceremony, according to the published eulogy.

Ms Cheruto regretted that they didn’t get to enjoy the rewards of his toil as a young family, promising to stay strong for their two children, and in his honour.

The late Kiptum was the only child of his father Samson Cheruiyoit and mother Mary Kangogo and had one step-sister- Rhodah Chemutai.

“I mourn you my love and I promise to stay strong for the sake of our children. I promise to make them smile in your honour, I promise to make you happy,” she said.

Mourners turned up in large numbers to pay their last respects to the fallen internationally celebrated marathoner and are attending the ongoing funeral ceremony at Chepkorio grounds.

Athletics Kenya President Jackson Tuwei asked Kiptum’s Governor Wisley Rotich to consider employing the widow at the county government of Elgeyo Marakwet so that she stays close to home and can support the family.

Speaking at the burial ceremony President William Ruto promised that his government would employ Kiptum’s widow Asenath, and build her a new family house in addition to the one in Naiberi.

Mr Kiptum will be laid to rest at his newly constructed home at Cherunya farm in Naiberi, Uasin Gishu county on Friday, February 24.

His body lay overnight at his Chepsamo home on Thursday night ahead of the burial. It followed a funeral procession from Eldoret Hospital mortuary to Iten on Thursday, for public viewing, before winding up at his Chepsamo home.



