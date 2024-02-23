Emotional send-off as thousands pay their last respects to Kelvin Kiptum

Throngs of mourners flocked the Chepkorio showground in Keiyo South constituency, Elgeyo Marakwet county in an emotional send-off of international marathoner Kelvin Kiptum.

Mourners during a burial service of the late Kelvin Kiptum, the World Marathon Record Holder at Chepkorio Showground in Keiyo South, Elgeyo Marakwet County on February 23, 2024. Kiptum died together with his coach Gervais Hakizimana following a road crash at Flax on the Eldoret-Kaptagat-Eldama Ravine road. Photo credit: JARED NYATAYA| Nation

The body of the athlete who died in a road accident on February 11 left his Chepsamo home at 8.30 am, snaking its way along the Eldoret Eldama Ravine rood before joining the main Eldoret-Kaptagat road, arriving at Chepkorio Showground at exactly 9.13 am.

President William Ruto second (left), Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua (left), the family of the late Kelvin Kiptum, the World Marathon Record Holder, during a burial service at Chepkorio Showground in Keiyo South, Elgeyo Marakwet County on February 23, 2024. Kiptum died together with his coach Gervais Hakizimana following a road crash at Flax on the Eldoret-Kaptagat-Eldama Ravine road.

The funeral convoy led by Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Eldoret Diocese Bishop Thomas Kogo took 45 minutes to arrive at Chepkorio Showground where the funeral ceremony was conducted.

Hundreds of mourners, some of whom arrived at the funeral ceremony venue as early as 5 am lined up along the road from Kiptum’s Chepsamo home, through Small Town to Chepkorio Centre to have a glimpse of the casket carrying the remains of the world marathon record holder, which was loaded on an open hearse.

Asenath Rotich (centre), widow of the late Kelvin Kiptum, the World Marathon Record Holder during a burial service at Chepkorio Showground in Keiyo South, Elgeyo Marakwet County on February 23, 2024. Kiptum died together with his coach Gervais Hakizimana following a road crash at Flax on the Eldoret-Kaptagat-Eldama Ravine road. Photo credit: JARED NYATAYA| Nation

Some mourners took videos of the convoy transporting the body, with some breaking down and weeping uncontrollably as they mourned the departed athlete who will be laid to rest at his new home in Naiberi, Uasin Gishu county on Friday afternoon.

Preparations for the burial of the late Kelvin Kiptum's complete. The team at the grounds is awaiting the body at his newly built house in Naiberi, Uasin Gishu County. Photo credit: BERNARD ROTICH| Nation

There was tight security along the highway combining traffic, regular police and the National Youth Service officers who prevented the crowds from surging towards the hearse.

Business came to a standstill as the procession passed Small Town Chepkorio where the late Kiptum loved to spend his time, with traders hurriedly closing their shops to join the convoy to Chepkorio Showground to mourn their late hero.

Athletes during a burial service of the late Kelvin Kiptum, the World Marathon Record Holder at Chepkorio Showground in Keiyo South, Elgeyo Marakwet County on February 23, 2024. Kiptum died together with his coach Gervais Hakizimana following a road crash at Flax on the Eldoret-Kaptagat-Eldama Ravine road. Photo credit: JARED NYATAYA| Nation

The small town that is Chepkorio Centre has experienced booming business for the last week, with mourners thronging the late Kiptum's home to mourn with the family, ahead of his burial.

"We have never witnessed such booming business for a long time. There has been a high demand for food and related commodities as mourners flooded our area to mourn our hero," said Leah Too one of the traders.

Bishop Paul Korir of Anglican Church of Kenya, Kapsabet Diocese, during a burial service of the late Kelvin Kiptum, the World Marathon Record Holder held at Chepkorio Showground in Keiyo South, Elgeyo Marakwet County on February 23, 2024. Kiptum died together with his coach Gervais Hakizimana following a road crash at Flax on the Eldoret-Kaptagat-Eldama Ravine road. Photo credit: JARED NYATAYA| Nation

At the Chepkorio showground, the security team had a hectic time controlling the mammoth crowd who turned up for the funeral service. There was thorough security scrutiny at the main entrance to the showground, with mourners being screened before accessing the venue.

Upon the arrival of the body, mourners were allowed about 10 minutes to queue for body viewing before the commencement of the funeral service led by clerics from ACK.

Hundreds of other mourners followed the funeral proceedings from huge TV screens strategically placed away from the main dais. A battery of local and international journalists was present to broadcast the service live.

Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei during a burial service of the late Kelvin Kiptum, the World Marathon Record Holder at Chepkorio Showground in Keiyo South, Elgeyo Marakwet County on February 23, 2024. Kiptum died together with his coach Gervais Hakizimana following a road crash at Flax on the Eldoret-Kaptagat-Eldama Ravine road. Photo credit: JARED NYATAYA| Nation

President William Ruto, his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, and Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba were among the senior government officials and international dignitaries who turned up to pay their last respects to the fallen athletics hero.

Helicopters landed and took off after dropping dignitaries at Chepkorio, while many other mourners arrived in vehicles and motorcycles.