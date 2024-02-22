Heaven will pour out the truth... Kelvin Kiptum praised in new song

Kenyan artiste Millicent Jepkorir popularly known by her stage name ‘Marakwet Daughter’ has wowed Kenyans with a new hit in an emotional tribute to fallen World Marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum.

Kiptum died in a car crash along the Eldoret-Kaptagat road on February 11.

Touched many

Titled ‘Tweku Kipsengwet Komaloo (Kelvin Kiptum)’ – translated to ‘Speak heavens is not far,’ the depth of the emotional lyrics in her new hit has touched many who are mourning the internationally celebrated athletics champion.

Local and foreign athletes in Elgeyo Marakwet County officials light candles outside the County Governor's office in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on February 18, 2024 in honour of Kelvin Kiptum, the Marathon World Record Holder and his coach Gervais Hakizimana who were involved in a road crash at Flax on the Eldoret-Kaptagat-Eldama Ravine road a week ago. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Netizens have described the latest release as therapeutic.

The artiste best known for her recent hit ‘Mali Safi Chito’ may have recently ruffled feathers through a rough response to her perceived online critics, but her latest release - Tweku Kipsengwet Komaloo (Kelvin Kiptum) seems to have patched up the dent in her following.

Social media backlash

Her new release in which she mourns Kiptum has gone viral despite recent social media backlash over her ‘uncouth’ comments directed at fans after her ‘Mali Safi Chito’ hit.

In the song, Marakwet Daughter, in an emotional reverberating tone sings that the heavens will speak soon about Kiptum’s death.

“Our own has gone,” she sings in the soothing lyrics.

The song was composed and released within 24 hours of Kiptum’s tragic death, a manifestation of her great talent.

YouTube channel

From February 13 when it was uploaded on her YouTube channel, the song had gathered 273,585 views and 2,086 comments as of 2:30 pm on Wednesday, February 21.

Kelvin Kiptum speaks to journalists after winning the men's London Marathon on April 23,2 023. Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

The singer starts by asking heaven to speak and goes on to praise the late Kiptum for representing his community and the whole nation of Kenya well while alive.

Consoles his mother

The song celebrates the late World Marathon record holder as a brave young man who conquered the world in style, a jovial and sharp man, and consoles his mother who carried him for nine months and breastfed him, noting that she must be in great pain.

The artiste appeals that people stay calm and comforted because the heavens will give them answers soon.

She sings: “Ooh our Mighty Lord, our Gracious Father, let the heavens speak. Heaven speaks on behalf of our fallen hero Kiptum…the heavens will pour the truth in a few, be strong and keep calm our community, the heavens will speak soonest, yourselves our community, our legend has gone, our great son has gone, our pillar has gone, our hero is gone, a bull, a fast man… the heavens will speak, be calm, refrain yourselves our people.

“She goes on… “We appreciate your prowess and achievements Kiptum our son… the mother is mourning…the breast he suckled is itching and the womb that carried him is in pain… be calm our people! the jovial and sharp man has left. The great man has left. The significant and one-man army in the community has left. The heavens will pour the Truth soonest! Heavens speak soon …keep calm our people/community

The country is crying

Sings the artiste: “The country is crying. The nation has lost an icon, it pains everyone, especially the mother who bore and breastfed him…hold on bravely as a whole hero is gone and gone...,” further thanking Kiptum for his achievements on the international athletics stage.

The late Kiptum will be buried on Friday at his new home in Naiberi, Uasin Gishu county at a ceremony to be attended by President William Ruto.

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisely Rotich (right) views the body of the late Kelvin Kiptum at Iten Stadium in Elgeyo Marakwet County. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya

The internationally celebrated athlete was driving his car Reg No: KDL 566F Toyota Premio with his Rwandan coach Gervais Hakizamana and a female identified as Sharon Kosgey when the accident happened at 11:00 hours near Flax Centre in the Kaptagat area along the Eldoret -Ravine Road from the Eldoret side.

The star athlete and his coach died on the spot, while the lady survived with minor injuries and is recuperating at home.