Elgeyo Marakwet to rename road in honour of Kelvin Kiptum

Elgeyo Marakwet County will rename a road in Iten town after fallen hero Kelvin Kiptum, Governor Wisley Rotich pledged on Tuesday.

Deliberate plans

"We have lined up deliberate plans to celebrate Kiptum who is our hero," he said.

Earlier, Kiptum’s body left Eldoret Hospital mortuary for his final resting place amid a flurry of activities.

Among those present were the deceased athlete's immediate family and friends, plus his colleagues in the athletics family including double Olympics 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon, two-time World Half Marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor, Selly Chepyego, Betsy Saina, Julius Yego, Joyciline Jepkosgei, Amos Kiprut, Vivian Cheruiyot among others

At Iten, a short sermon was conducted by Reverend Chumo from the Anglican Church of Kenya where the deceased used to fellowship.

Last respects

Later, the procession snaked through Uganda Road onto Iten Road where the public turned out in large numbers to pay their last respects to the fallen hero.

Kiptum, 24, died suddenly following a car crash along the Eldoret Kaptagat road on February 11.

Mourners wait to view the body of the late Kelvin Kiptum, the World marathonrecord holder, in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County, on February 22, 2024.

His coach Gervais Hakizimana also perished in the accident.

The celebrated athlete's death came months after he set a men’s world record of 2 hours and 35 seconds in the Chicago Marathon.