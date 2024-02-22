Kiptum was eyeing 1:58 in Rotterdam, reveals Cheruiyot

The late marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum was not only going for a sub-two hour marathon in Rotterdam this year but a scintillating one hour and 58 minutes.

But the cruel hand of death darkened that prospect on the night of February 11 through a road accident along Eldoret-Eldama Ravine Road.

The 2016 Olympic 5,000 metres champion Vivian Cheruiyot Thursday revealed that Kiptum confided to her that he was targeting to run under one hour and 59 minutes.

“A fortnight before his death, we met in our training ground and I asked him how he was faring. He was so straight in his answer and never minced his word that he was going to run even 1:58,” said Cheruiyot, adding that Kiptum was praying for perfect conditions in the Dutch city and good health.

Cheruiyot said that it was Kiptum’s desire for Kenyan athletes to run well and clean, vowing to preach that message across.

“He was such a humble athlete and it’s so sad and tragic that he died in such a manner.”

Cheruiyot revealed that after Kiptum won the Family Bank Half Marathon in 2018, they had agreed with the family that he should join athletes’ management firm, Golazo.

Kiptum passed on while still being managed by Golazo.

Cheruiyot was among former and active athletes, who eulogised Kiptum upon starting his final journey after his body was removed from Eldoret Hospital mortuary on Thursday.

Among them were Athletics Kenya athlete’s representative Milcah Chemos, women’s only marathon world record holder Mary Keitany, multi-track world champion and record holder Faith Kipyegon, the 2015 world javelin champion Julius Yego and three-time World Half Marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor.

Also to pay tribute to Kiptum were 2022 London Marathon champion Amos Kipruto, Commonwealth Games 3,000m steeplechase champion Jackline Chepkoech, Selly Chepyego, Etyang Kamar, Paul Tanui, Asbel Kiprop, Sharon Lokedi, Edward Cheserek, John Kelai and Daniel Komen.

Kiptum died in an accident along the Eldama Ravine-Eldoret road on February 11 alongside his Rwandese Coach Gervais Hakizimana. Hakizimana was buried on Wednesday in Kigali, Rwanda.

They eulogised Kiptum as a hardworking athlete, who took marathon running to another level when he broke the world record at the Chicago Marathon on October 8, last year in a new time of 2:00:35.

“Running three of the top six fastest times in a marathon in less than one year was quite phenomenal. It made the world believe and have faith that a sub-two hour marathon was,” said Keitany.

Kiptum had one month after breaking the world record put the world on edge with excitement and anticipation when he declared his intentions to run a sub-two hour marathon in Rotterdam on April 14 this year.

“Kiptum showed us the way and let us all be inspired that one day it will,” said Keitany.

Yego said that Kiptum was an exceptional talent that has been cut short.

“We have been hit hard. Kiptum is one of top athletes whose lives have been cut short while at the peak. We urge the church and Kenyans to always pray for us,” said Yego.

Chemos said Kiptum’s death is a big blow to the country as he was one of the medal hopefuls at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“We are still in denial but there is nothing we can do. He is irreplaceable,” said Chemos.

“Kiptum was exceptional since no one in the marathon has broken the world record on his third appearance over the distance,” said Kipyegon.

Kipyegon talked about the memories in Monaco during the 2023 World Athletics Awards gala where Kiptum warned their hearts.

“I remember we went to train on a treadmill, which Kiptum said had not used before. Kiptum was quite fast to adopt and happy about the new venture,” Kipyegon said.

The convoy escorting the remains of Kiptum left the Eldoret Hospital Mortuary snaking its way through Uganda road, before heading to Iten where the members of the public and athletes paid their last respect.

Kiptum’s body was then taken to the Anglican Church of Kenya St Peter’s Chepkorio, Keiyo South in Elgeyo Marakwet County for requiem mass, then to Kapkenda Girls High School for viewing.