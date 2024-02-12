Shock as World Marathon record holder Kiptum, coach die in road accident
What you need to know:
- Kiptum was driving a Toyota Premio with two passengers on board- Garvais and a lady identified as Sharon Kosgey.
- According to Mulinge, Kiptum lost control of the vehicle, veered off the road, hit a big tree before landing in a ditch about 60 metres away.
World Marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum and his Rwandese coach Garvais Hakizimana have died in a road accident at Kaptagat area along the Elgeyo Marakwet-Ravine road.
The accident occurred on Sunday at 11pm, according to Elgeyo Marakwet Police Commander Peter Mulinge.
Read: This man Kelvin Kiptum
Kiptum was driving a Toyota Premio with two passengers on board- Garvais and a lady identified as Sharon Kosgey heading to Eldoret.
Sharon escaped with serious injuries and was rushed to Racecourse Hospital for medical attention, while the bodies of the athlete and his coach were taken to the Racecourse Hospital mortuary.
The vehicle was badly damaged and was towed to Kaptagat Police Station.
“This was a self-involved accident where one Kelvin Kiptum, the world marathon record holder, was driving his vehicle with two passengers. Kiptum and Hakizimana died on the spot and the third person was rushed to Racecourse Hospital in Eldoret,” said the County Commander.
Kiptum, whose marathon record of two hours and 35 seconds was ratified just last week by the World Athletics, was positioning himself to run under two hours at the Rotterdam Marathon on April 14 this year.
He was also in the Kenyan team picked for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
According to Mulinge, Kiptum lost control of the vehicle, veered off the road, hit a big tree before landing in a ditch about 60 metres away.