Marathon Record holder Kiptum wants to run under two hours at Rotterdam Marathon

World Marathon Record holder, Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum will attempt to run a sub-two hours during the NN Rotterdam Marathon on April 14 next year in the Netherlands.

Kiptum, who made his first appearance at the 2019 Rotterdam Marathon as a pacer, said he is keen on returning to the course and running a fast time.

“I want to return here to run fast...This flat course lends itself to fast times and the enthusiastic masses of people along the road push us forward,” said Kiptum, adding that he would like to be part of the rich history of this marathon.

Kiptum didn’t mince his words on his expectation in Rotterdam.

“I will try at least to beat my world record here. I know I’m capable of doing that, if my preparation works out well and the conditions are OK,” said Kiptum before hitting the nail on the head.

“And in that case, I will get close to the sub 2 barrier, so why not aim to break it? That might look ambitious, but I’m not afraid of setting these kinds of goals. There’s no limit to human energy,” said Kiptum.

Kiptum, 23, shattered Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge’s previous world record of 2:01:09 set in Berlin Marathon on September 25, 2022 at just his third marathon.

It was the first time a world record was being set in Chicago since Moroccan Khalid Khannouchi’s exploits of 2:05:42 on October 24, 1999.

Kipchoge made history as the first man to run a marathon under two hours and two minutes when he broke compatriot Dennis Kimetto’s world record of 2:02:57 set in 2014 in Berlin in a new time of 2:01:39 in 2018 at the same course.

Kipchoge would better it last year by 30 seconds before Kiptum became the first man to run a marathon under two hours and one minute, beating Kipchoge time by 34 seconds.

Kiptum, who won the London Marathon in 2:01:25 in April this year, also breaking Kipchoge’s course record to become second fastest man in history, became the sixth Kenyan to hold a marathon world record after Paul Tergat, Patrick Makau, Wilson Kipsang, Kimetto and Kipchoge.

“There is no limit to human energy,” said Kiptum.

The NN Rotterdam Marathon confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that Kiptum will go for a two-hour limit.

Marius Kipserem is the last Kenyan to win in Rotterdam in 2019 where he broke the course record for the first time in a decade in a time of 2:04:11.

Bashir Abdi of Belgium won the 2021 edition when he made history as the first man to run under 2:04 hours in a new course record time of 2:03:36.

Abdi lost the 2022 title to home athlete Abdi Nageeye (2:04:56) before recapturing the crown this year in a time of 2:03:47.

“The organisation of the Rotterdam marathon is very ambitious for the next few years. Talks with the city of Rotterdam to be able to increase the number of participants at the start are ongoing,” said the statement, explaining that continuing the rich history of records is another aim.

“National and European records were broken in recent editions, but Rotterdam is also the fourth city worldwide when it comes to marathon world records,” said the statement.

NN Rotterdam noted that Kiptum could have competed in his first marathon in Rotterdam last year, but some small injuries kept him away.