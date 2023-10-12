Kelvin Kiptum nominated for World Athlete of the Year award

World marathon new record holder Kelvin Kiptum will get a shot at the coveted World Athlete of the Year (male) award for the year 2023, but there is no place for his predecessor in the 11-man list announced by World Athletics on Thursday.

Kiptum’s sterling performance in the 42 kilometre race this year has seen him nominated for the first time ever.

The Valencia Marathon 2022 winner bagged the London Marathon title in two hours, one minute and 25 seconds in April this year to become the second fastest man over the distance after compatriot Eliud Kipchoge (2:01:09).

Kiptum, 23, obliterated the world record of two-time Olympic marathon champion Kipchoge after clocking 2:00:35 on his debut in the US during Chicago Marathon last weekend to become the first man to finish the 42km distance under two hours and one minute after running the last 12km in front alone.

There are only two men from Kenya who have emerged World Athlete of the Year; David Rudisha in 2010 and Kipchoge in 2018 and 2019.

Kipchoge was nominated for 2022 after winning Tokyo and Berlin Marathon and 2021 for bagging his second Olympic Marathon title, so this will be the first time he has missed out on the list in three years.

As for Kiptum, he will faces a star-studded list that includes world champions Neeraj Chopra (India, javelin), Ryan Crouser (USA, shot put), Soufiane El Bakkali (Morocco, 3,000m steeplechase), Mondo Duplantis (Sweden, pole vault), Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway, 1,500m/mile/5,000m), Pierce Lepage (Canada, decathlon), Noah Lyles (USA, 100m and 200m), Alvaro Martin (Spain, race walk), Miltiadis Tentoglou (Greece, long jump) and Karsten Warholm (Norway, 400m hurdles/400m).

Three-time world champion Faith Kipyegon is also the only on the 11-woman list announced on Wednesday.

Voting for the World Athletes of the Year closes at midnight on October 28. The World Athletics Council’s vote will count for 50 percent of the result, while the World Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes will each count for 25 percent of the final result.

At the conclusion of the voting process where fans also vote on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube, five women and five men finalists will be announced by World Athletics on November 13-14.

The winners will be revealed on World Athletics’ social media platforms on December 11.

Full list

Neeraj Chopra, IND, javelin

· World champion

· Asian Games champion

Ryan Crouser, USA, shot put

· World champion

· World record

Mondo Duplantis, SWE, pole vault

· World champion

· Diamond League champion with world record

Soufiane El Bakkali, MAR, 3000m steeplechase

· World champion

· Undefeated in six finals

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, NOR, 1500m/mile/5000m

· World 5000m champion and 1500m silver medallist

· European records for 1500m, mile and 3000m

Kelvin Kiptum, KEN, marathon

· London and Chicago Marathon winner

· Marathon world record breaker

Pierce LePage, CAN, decathlon

· World champion

· World leader

Noah Lyles, USA, 100m/200m

· World 100m and 200m champion

· World leader and undefeated in six finals at 200m

Alvaro Martin, ESP, race walk

· World 20km and 35km race walk champion

· World leader 20km race walk

Miltiadis Tentoglou, long jump

· World champion

· European indoor champion