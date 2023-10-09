Kiptum: Kipchoge's world record was not on my mind

Kelvin Kiptum of Kenya lined up at the start of Chicago Marathon on Sunday as the second fastest man in the marathon, and didn’t want to raise his hope of a world record high, only saying that he was aiming at the course record.

He is the same athlete who had broken Olympics marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge’s course record when winning the London marathon in two hours, one minute and 25 seconds on April 13, but even then, breaking Kipchoge’s world record wasn’t in his mind.

There’s no doubt that he was in good shape on Sunday but a cautious Kiptum said that his buildup to the race did not go as scheduled, with a slight groin injury and rainy season which ruining his programme at his training base in Chepkorio, Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

But on Sunday, the 23-year-old got more than he had bargained for when he shattered Kipchoge’s one-year-old marathon world record by 34 seconds to mark his rapid ascendance in long distance running.

Kelvin Kiptum of Kenya celebrates after winning the 2023 Chicago Marathon professional men's division and setting a world record marathon time of 2:00.35 on October 08, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo credit: Michael Reaves| AFP

Kipchoge’s world record looked beyond reach after he became the first man to run under two hours and two minutes when winning in 2018 Berlin in 2:01:39 before bettering it on September 22, last year with 2:01:09.

“I knew I was coming for a course record, but a world record. I am so happy,” said the 23-year-old Kiptum, who ran a staggering two hours and 35 seconds to win the Chicago Marathon on his third outing in a marathon.

London Marathon champion Sifan Hassan from the Netherlands won the women’s race also in a course record time of 2:13: 44, making her the second fastest woman in history.

Dutch star Sifan Hassan (left) and Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum pose after winning the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon in Chicago, Illinois, on October 8, 2023. Kiptum won in a world record time of two hours and 35 seconds while Hassan won the Chicago Marathon women's title on Sunday in an unofficial time of two hours, 13 minutes and 44 seconds -- the second-fastest women's time in marathon history.

Photo credit: Kamil Krzaczynski | AFP

“A world record was not on my mind today, but I knew one day I would be a world record-holder,” said Kiptum who also smashed the 10-year-old course record of 2:03:45 that was set by former marathon world record holder Dennis Kimetto in 2013.

Kiptum's remarkable feat didn't go unnoticed as President William Ruto led Kenyans in congratulating him.

Kiptum collected US$150,000 (Sh22.05m) from his exploits in Chicago which includes US$ 100,000 (Sh14.7m) for his victory and an additional US$ 50,000 (Sh7.4m) in bonuses for running sub 2:05:37.

“Kelvin Kiptum has written a new chapter in Marathon history, winning the Chicago Marathon in a majestic, staggering and mind boggling time of 2:00:35,” said President William Ruto, who hailed Kiptum as the new King of the Marathon.

Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum arrives at the finish line to win the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon in Chicago, Illinois, in a world record time of two hours and 35 seconds on October 8, 2023. Photo credit: Kamil Krzaczynski | AFP

The President noted on his social media platforms that Kiptum became the first human being to break the 2:01 barrier in competitive running.

World Athletics Vice-President Jack Tuwei, who is also the Athletics Kenya President described Kiptum’s achievement as phenomenal, adding that it confirmed the country’s reputation in distance running.

“Keep it up Kelvin, there is more to come from you,” said Tuwei.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua described Kiptum’s race as astounding. “Lowering the record set by the legend Eliud Kipchoge is just stupendous and superb," said Gachagua, who congratulated Kiptum for his amazing achievement.

Sports and Youth Affairs Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba described Kiptum’s victory and the world record as scintillating.

Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum celebrates winning the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon in Chicago, Illinois, in a world record time of two hours and 35 seconds on October 8, 2023.

Photo credit: Kamil Krzaczynski | AFP

“You have made the entire country super proud. Hongera Shujaa! What a season for Kenyan sports,” said Namwamba also on his social media platforms.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi termed Kiptum’s achievement as incredible.

“Setting a new world record by clocking an astonishing 2:00:35 at the Chicago Marathon, outdoing Eliud Kipchoge's world record of 2:01:09 is incredible,” said Mudavadi, adding that at 23, Kiptum’s future looks bright.