Kiptum smashes Kipchoge's world record in Chicago Marathon

A new era was ushered in the men's marathon on Sunday when Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum shattered the marathon world record by 34 seconds.

The 23-year-old Kiptum, who was outside the world record by 32 seconds when he hit the 30km mark, took the decisive break from compatriot Daniel Mateiko to win the Chicago Marathon in two hours and 35 seconds.

The feat by Kiptum, who was competing in marathon for the third time, saw him crush Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge’s previous world record of 2:01:09 set in Berlin Marathon on September 25, 2022.

Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum arrives at the finish line to win the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon in Chicago, Illinois, in a world record time of two hours and 35 seconds on October 8, 2023. Photo credit: Kamil Krzaczynski | AFP

It was the first time a world record was being set in Chicago since Moroccan Khalid Khannouchi’s exploits of 2:05:42 on October 24, 1999.

Kiptum swung deep into the world record by 10 seconds (2:00:59) when he cruised past the 35 km mark in 1:40:22.

Kiptum upheld his speed to move 30 seconds (2:00:39) inside the world record, hitting the 40km in 1:54:23, three minutes ahead of defending champion Benson Kipruto.

Kiptum burst to the finishing line, appreciating cheers from the crowd, pumping his chest triumphantly as he crossed the finish line.

Kipruto finished second in 2:04:02, improving on his personal best of 2:04:24 set when winning at the same course last year. Belgium's Bashir Abdi settled third in 2:04:32.

Kiptum, who is also the London Marathon champion, winning the race in 2:01:25 in April this year, becomes the sixth Kenyan to hold a world marathon record after Paul Tergat, Patrick Makau, Wilson Kipsang, Dennis Kimetto and Eliud Kipchoge.

Select results

1.Kelvin Kiptum, (KEN) 2:00:35,

2.Benson Kipruto, (KEN) 2:04:02,

3.Bashir Abdi (BEL) 2:04:32,

4.John Korir (KEN) 2:05:09,

5.Seifu Tura Abdiwak (ETH) 2:05:29,

6.Conner Mantz (USA) 2:07:47,

7.Clayton Young (USA) 2:08:008,

8.Galen Rupp (USA) 2:08:48,

9.Sam Chelanga (USA) 2:08:50,