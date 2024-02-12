Kelvin Kiptum

Coach: ‘In final training session, Kelvin Kiptum insisted we take photographs...’

World marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum (centre) with coaches Nahashon Kibon (left), Nicholas Chemogos (right) and other foreign athletes after a 35-kilometre long run training session in Kaptagat, which turned out to be his last long run on February 8, 2024.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Elias Makori

Lead Editor – Sports & Integration Projects

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • At last year’s Rotterdam Marathon, Kiplagat improved his personal best time by 90 seconds, clocking two hours, three minutes and 50 seconds, finishing in second place, just three seconds behind world and Olympic bronze medalist Bashir Abdi of Belgium (2:03:47).
  • Also in Kiptum’s group training sessions were seasoned athletes who included Edward Cheserek, a 17-time USA collegiate champion, a born miler who is cutting his teeth in the marathon, Caroline Chepkwony and Eunice Chebichii.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM King’ori Mwangi and Uhuru missed calls at Bomas

    Mr King’ori Mwangi

  2. PREMIUM One plot, four tiles

    Milimani estate

  3. PREMIUM The rise and rise of Kelvin Kiptum

    Kelvin Kiptum

  4. PREMIUM Kelvin Kiptum's final training session

    Kelvin Kiptum

  5. PREMIUM DCI: Why lawyer Beatrice Ng'ethe was locked up

    Director of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin