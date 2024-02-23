Sombre, colourful send-off for world-beating Kiptum

Naiberi Village in Uasin Gishu County came to a standstill yesterday as world Marathon record-holder Kelvin Kiptum completed his final run, the distance running superstar was laid to rest at his new home at 4.50pm.

Killed in an accident alongside his Rwandan coach Gervais Hakizimana on the Ravine-Eldoret road on February 11, the record-holder was eulogised as a legend during an eight-hour service at his Chepkorio backyard in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Sirens from an ambulance that led the convoy transporting the athlete’s body from Chepkorio showground to Naiberi captured the attention of the entire village, with locals rushing to the homestead, only to be denied access into the tightly-guarded compound.

Police officers manning the main gate to Kiptum’s home had a hectic task of blocking the surging crowds that attempted to force their way in, with just the family, a few dignitaries and accredited members of the media being allowed to witness the burial.

Locals who were barred from accessing the compound milled around the new fence to have a glimpse of events happening at the homestead of the world’s fastest long distance runner.

Athletes in black attire – a stellar collection of Olympic and World champions and record holders – dominated the number of mourners in the compound, together with a few religious leaders.

The bustle of events during the burial and the fleet of posh vehicles that parked around became the centre of attraction for locals, most of who use boda bodas as the main means of transport. Very few own cars.

First aid

State and private helicopters flew dignitaries in and out, with top government leadership in attendance.

They were led by President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

“This is a big funeral. We have never witnessed such a funeral in this village. Kiptum was a king,” said Lilian Rono, one of the residents, while following the ceremony at a distance.

The body of the young hero was lowered into the grave at 4.30pm, raising emotions.

First aiders had a hard time attending to relatives who fainted as they watched the casket being lowered into the grave.

The climax of the emotions was the laying of flowers on the grave. There was a huge heap of flowers on the compound after the ceremony.

Earlier in Chepkorio – Elgeyo Marakwet County – the mood was sombre as throngs of mourners flocked the showground in an emotional send-off of the Marathon record-holder.

The thousands of mourners braved the chilly weather to honour of Kiptum.

President Ruto, Mr Gachagua, Mr Mudavadi, Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba and his Roads and Transport colleague Kipchumba Murkomen led the masses in paying their last respects to the fallen athletics hero.

Also in attendance was World Athletics President Sebastian Coe.

Mr Coe, a former middle distance runner and Olympic Games gold medallist, said Kiptum was set for more achievements in the world of athletics.

President Ruto landed at Koptega Primary School, just next to Chepkorio showground, at 10.30am. The service had already begun.

The convoy with the body of Kiptum, who died on February 11, left his Chepsamo home at 8.30am, snaking its way on the Eldoret Eldama Ravine road before joining the main Eldoret-Kaptgat road. The hearse and other vehicles arrived at Chepkorio Showground at 9.13am.

Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Eldoret Diocese Bishop Thomas Kogo was in the convoy that took 45 minutes to arrive at Chepkorio Showground where the service was conducted.

Hundreds of mourners, some who arrived at the showground as early as 5am, lined the road from Kiptum’s Chepsamo home, through Small Town to Chepkorio Centre.

Those interviewed by Nation Sport said they wanted to have a glimpse of the casket, which on an open hearse.

Some mourners took videos of the convoy, with others breaking down and weeping uncontrollably.

For some, the scene was too difficult to bear. The funeral took eight hours.

Later, Kiptum was buried at his home in Naiberi, Uasin Gishu County.

Booming business

Security was tight on the highway. It was a combination of regular police and National Youth Service officers.

They stopped crowds from surging towards the hearse but no serious incident was recorded.

Business came to a standstill as the procession passed Small Town Chepkorio where Kiptum loved to spend his free time.

Traders hurriedly closed their shops to join the convoy to Chepkorio showground.

Hundreds of people arrived on the scene on foot.

Small Town Chepkorio Centre has experienced booming business in the last one week, with thousands of people thronging Kiptum's home to condole with his wife, parents and other relatives ahead of his burial yesterday.

“There has been a high demand for food and related commodities as mourners flooded our area. We also sold other merchandise. Our hero Kiptum was loved by everyone,” said Leah Too, one of the traders.

At Chepkorio Showground, the security team had a hectic time controlling the mammoth crowd that had arrived for the service.

There was thorough security scrutiny at the main entrance to the showground. Mourners were frisked before accessing the venue.

Upon the arrival of the body, mourners were allowed about 10 minutes to queue for viewing before the commencement of the service that was conducted by ACK leaders.

Hundreds of other mourners followed the funeral proceedings from huge TV screens strategically placed away from the main dais.

A battery of local and international journalists was present to broadcast the service live.