Identical twins

Seeing double? How two sets of inseparable twins are juggling elite sport with office jobs

Identical twins Maureen Owiti and Alice Owiti who both play hockey. Right: Caroline Gitonga and her twin sister Purity Gitonga, who are both athletes.


Photo credit: Alex Odhiambo and Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Reporter

NMG Sport

What you need to know:

  • The Gitonga twins – Caroline and Purity – aged 28 and based in Elgeyo Marakwet County.
  • The Owiti twins – Alice and Maureen – are 24-years-old and play for Lakers Hockey Club.

