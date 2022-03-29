Identical even in exams, as Kisumu twins fly high in KCPE

When Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha announced that the top marks in the 2021 Kenya Certificate Primary Education (KCPE) had dropped slightly, the hearts of Amani Samuel and Imani Joel skipped a beat.

The two candidates, who are identical twins, had been looking forward to a good performance.

“When we heard that the top candidate had scored 428 marks, which was lower than last year, the news lowered our expectations,” said Amani.

Yesterday, however, the two, who were students at Golden Elites Academy in Kisumu, were more than elated after learning that they had both scored over 400 marks.

While Amani, the top student in the school, scored 418 marks, his brother Imani scored 412 out of a possible 500.

“I was more than excited after receiving my results. I had expected to score 400 but 418 was beyond my expectations,” said Amani.

“I had expected to score averagely. I thank God that the results came out this way with us performing well,” added Imani.

The two, who are hoping to secure admission to Nairobi School, said the good performance came alongside a lot of sacrifice and teamwork.

Assistance in English

“We had to sacrifice our sleep and leisure. We would study separately and only consulted each other in case of any difficulties,” said Imani, who confirmed that many times he would help his brother in Swahili while his brother would offer him assistance in English.

They also revealed that those around them played a major role in ensuring they performed well.

While teachers and fellow students offered help in school, their mother Jackine Bwire would wake them up every morning to study.

“All I can say is that this is God’s doing. We did our best and He ensured our hard work paid off,” said a jolly Imani.

Ms Bwire, who is also a widow, said the two had made her proud, standing out despite the challenges of Covid-19.

She described the twins as bold students who were quick to inquire from their teachers and fellow students when they had difficulties with their school work.

“They always performed well, but the score came as a surprise. They were hardworking and good time managers,” said Ms Bwire, who said the two were also active drama club members in school.