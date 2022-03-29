Fallen KCPE giants reclaim lost glory in Nyanza

Fallen giants in Nyanza reclaimed lost glory after producing top candidates in the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination results that were released at Mtihani House Monday.

Most of their candidates scored 420 marks and above, which moved the storied schools back to the top division after a period of stagnation.

Public institutions that excelled in the 1990s and early 2000s, but had been overshadowed by private schools, appeared to have awoken from their slumber in this year’s test, especially in Kisumu.

Maseno Girls, MM Shah, Xaverian, Victoria, Arina, St Anne’s Ahero, Arya, Migosi and Joel Omino primary schools posted impressive results.

Maseno Girls’ Graca Owori Idah scored 422 marks, Melanie Achieng’ Nduga had 415, while Florence Ivana Okok registered 413. At Arya and Joel Omino primary schools, their top candidates scored 417 marks.

400 marks

Joel Omino Primary headteacher Veronica Otieno said the number of candidates with over 400 marks improved from only two last year, to six in 2021.

“We have done better than 2020, with a number of candidates getting more than 350 marks and above,” she said.

Makini School in Kibos produced the second-best candidate in the country, Ashley Momanyi Kerubo, who scored 427 marks. She attributed her stellar performance to hard work and the support of teachers and parents.

“This has boosted my dream of pursuing my career in astronomy,” she said while celebrating her results at the school. “While I was expecting good results, I did not know that my name would be among the best performers in the country,” she said.

Other private institutions that produced top candidates are Hekima School, Golden Elites and Citam.

Public schools

In Siaya, public schools also posted exemplary performance with Cyril Odhiambo from Siaya Central Primary leading in the county with 423 marks. Bondo Township, Awelo Primary and Karapul Primary also did well.

Angela Rachel from Ng’iya Boarding scored 421 marks, while Ashley Sella Odera and Euphemia Emmy had 420 and 416, respectively. Both are from St Trizas Yala Primary. Most candidates in public schools scored 300 marks and above.

Siaya Central Primary headteacher Vincent Kowino said it took the hard work of tutors and parents to deliver good grades. “I have dedicated teachers and the candidates were disciplined and focused,” he said.

Zoom lessons at the height of the pandemic paid off for Tumaini Academy, where Winnie Achieng’ scored 404 marks.

In Migori, Oruba, Migori Primary and St Joseph Alendo Primary did well. Stephen Shayan Shagiya from Oruba topped with 419 marks, while Joy Mito Femar from Migori Primary had 418. Dickens Mwita from St Annes Isebania Boarding scored 409 marks. These are all public schools.

Other top candidates were Ahmed Abdi Rahman from Migori Primary, who scored 408 marks and Juma Hockins Onyango from St Joseph Alendo Primary with 405.

Homa Bay private schools

In Homa Bay and Kisii counties, it was a different story as private schools led the pack. St Peter Cape View Academy in Homa Bay Town, Janairo Junior Academy in Rangwe Sub-county and Echoes of Mercy Christian School in Rachuonyo East did extremely well.

At St Peter Cape View Academy, the top candidate was Elkana Lemashon, who scored with 422 marks and was followed by Jack Okeyo with 419 and Timothy Africa on 419.

School Director Peter Ongoro attributed the performance to collaborative efforts between teachers, parents and the board of management.

At Sango Academy in Homa Bay Town, Jane Albright Achieng Ogallo scored 420 marks. At Janairo Junior Academy, they had 121 candidates who registered a mean score of 384 marks, with 33 getting 400 and above.

The top candidate was Esther Lynn Odhiambo with 419 and was followed by James Ochieng’ Okoth, who got 418. Charlot Odongo Awuor scored 415 marks, Tracy Randiga Atieno had 414 marks, while Vallary Onyango Adhiambo scored 413 marks.

Team work

The headteacher, Ms Philip Aduda, attributed the sterling performance to team work, discipline and cooperation between parents and teachers.

At Mbita Point International school, Clinton Jordan had 420 marks, while at Gendia Primary in Rachuonyo North, Ryan Cedric Odhiambo Ombija got 410 marks and Willis Odhiambo had 402. The headteacher, Ms Patrck Were, said 49 candidates had between 300 and 399 marks.

In Nyamira, Eronge Adventist Boarding Primary in Borabu Sub-county continued to perform well. It had 29 candidates with more than 400 marks with the leading pupil, Samwel Oino Calvin, scoring 419 marks. He was followed by Felix Nyakamba Bikundo with 416 marks.

In Kisii, Excel Elementary School produced the top candidate in the county, David Mairura Emmanuel, who scored 422 marks. “I thank God for today’s performance,” he said.

Green Hill Academy had a mean score of 398.8 with 24 candidates scoring 400 marks and above. Imperial Primary had a mean score of 387.07 with 15 candidates scoring 400 marks and above.



