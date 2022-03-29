Mombasa family disputes pupil's ranking as disabled

The family of a pupil listed as one of the top performing KCPE candidates with special needs has disputed that she is disabled.

Yesterday while releasing the results, Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha named Grace Nema Katana of Havilla Academy (Mtwapa) as the second best candidate in that category with 407 marks.

But when the Nation visited the school, head teacher Erick Kai confirmed that the school is for ordinary pupils and not special needs as had been indicated by the CS.

Mr Kai said that the pupil's details were wrongly captured as she is not disabled.

"We don't segregate; we are not a special needs school but an ordinary one. Our school is registered as a private and local school," he said.

Grace's mother Joyce Furaha also told the Nation her daughter does not suffer from any known disability.

“My child is not disabled. She has been in the school since class four. She is very okay and normal," she said.

In the KCPE results, five pupil's in the school scored 400 and above marks while the last one posted 328.

Jacquiesse Ngala who was the top student in that school scored 415 marks.

Separately, Philip Karani from Likoni School for the Blind in Mombasa County emerged among the top students nationally with special needs scoring 397 marks.

According to Karani, the mathematics paper was the toughest for him.

"I would like to thank my teachers and parents who stood with me. It has not been easy, I am happy and this has proven that hard work does pay," said the pupil.

The 16-year-old says he would like to go to Thika High School and be an accountant later.

His mother, Phedes Njoki noted it to be God' miracle work.

"He is my first born and the only child. All I can say is I am grateful to his teachers for the support they have offered as this was not an easy journey," said Ms Njoki.

According to the School Principal Elizabeth Ngare, Karani has done the Likoni fraternity proud.

"His life strengthens me on the power of belief. Karani believed that he would pass and he did. Nothing is impossible, He has proved it," she said.

Three candidates in the school scored 300 and above.