KCPE exam: Private schools shine in Coast

Private schools in Coast region produced the best performers in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam results that were released yesterday.

In Mombasa, Kilifi and Taita Taveta, pupils from privately-owned schools outshone their counterparts in public schools to emerge top in the 2021 KCPE tests.

Busy Bee School Mombasa had the best candidate in the region in Safari Joshua Ziro, who scored 421 marks. He was closely followed by Amanya Lisa Adhiambo of Mombasa’s Amani Primary School who got 420 marks.

Speaking to the Nation, Lisa, who wants to join Kenya High School and later pursue aeronautical engineering said: “I am very happy but disappointed because I expected 430 marks”.

At Nyali Primary School, the top candidate Amani Wairi, who is former Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) managing director Catherine Mturi’s son, said the results did not come as a surprise as he expected to pass. He got 420 marks. At Fairfield Academy, the director, Mr George Gitonga, thanked his teachers and pupils for the performance.

“We are so happy with the results. We have 10 candidates with over 400 marks. This is due to the cooperation between parents, teachers and the pupils,” he said.

Hassan Yusuf, 15, who got 412 marks, said he sacrificed his time to study hard.

He wants to join Alliance Boys High School and later study law. The top student at Taita Taveta’s PCEA St Stephen’s Academy, Elvis Ratemo,scored 419 marks. Another top performing school in the county was Mwatate Junior Academy.

Lamu’s top candidate, Ashraf Ali Mohamed who scored 411 marks from Swafaa Academy in Lamu Old Town, says she was inspired by her cousin who got 280 marks, joined Lamu Girls Secondary, and ended up scoring a B-. Ashraf attributed her success to discipline and hard work.

Kwale’s Masimbani Primary School in Lungalunga led in the county with a mean score of 395.38. Last year, the school had a mean score of 381.33. Headteacher John Kanga said the secret behind the success was a close relationship between the parents, teachers and pupils.

Best student

Bethany Christian Academy in Matuga posted a mean score of 389.36 after 14 pupils sat the examination. The school also produced the best student in the county with 416 marks.

The director, Mr Young Lee, said the school had made sure the candidates were given revision material during the holidays so as to prepare well for the exams. Other private schools which performed well are Kwale Methodist with a mean score of 373 marks and Mekaela Manuel Alexander with mean of 376.5.