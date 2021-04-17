Two sets of twins defy all odds, perform well in KCPE exam

Two sets of twins from Kisumu and Siaya counties registered exemplary results in the just released KCPE examinations.

And their similarity does not end there. The gap in scores between them is three and both sets of twins are either in choir in their respective churches or actively involved in playing instrumentals.

The first set sat their examinations at Imperial Primary School in Kisii County. They defied odds, including sickness, to register over 400 marks out of the possible 500.

Will Emmanuel Isanda scored 415 while his twin brother, Wayne 412.

The Saturday Nation team caught up with the two at their home next to Patel Flats Estate in Kisumu where their father, Dr Martin Isanda, has a veterinary clinic.

The elated twins said prayers, determination and sheer hard work helped them achieve their primary school goals.

“A few days before the exams, both of us fell sick but when our parents came and motivated us, we went into the examination room stronger believing that we won’t fail and we can only thank God for the results,” said Will.

The 14-year-olds also attributed their results to the push by their father, Dr Isanda and mother Isabela Kaberia, who asked them to study during the Covid-19 break. Both wish to join Alliance High School. But on career paths, Will wants to be a neurosurgeon while Wayne a cardiologist.

At Mwadi Primary School in Yala, Gem sub-county, joy rent the air after another set of twins performed well.

Wesley Dan Ouma scored 407 marks while his brother Meshack Brown Ouma 404. Meshack, the youngest, said it was not an easy task since they struggled during their entire school life.

“We had to wake up at 4am, study and start preparing for school at around 5am. By 5.30am, we would leave the house to trek for 2km to our school,” said Meshack. All of them want to join the Maseno School in Form 1.

While Meshack wants to be a surgeon, Wesley wants to study engineering. Just like the Isanda brothers, the Oumas are serious churchgoers and instrumentalists at the Vineyard Workers Ministry Church in Yala.

According to their father Caleb Ouma and mother Christine, one is good at playing hymns using the keyboard while the other brings the congregation to its feet in praise and worship songs.

Their parents believe that their children’s discipline saw them get good results.