A calling that identical twins could not resist

By  Macharia Mwangi

What you need to know:

  • The two nuns from Kirinyaga County have never been apart for more than six months and their formative years were full of cheeky moments, giving their teachers torrid times.
  • While in secondary school, young men eyeing a relationship had a rough time. They could not pick out who they had started a conversation with.
  • Their desire to join sisterhood started while they were in primary school. Not for the first time, the twins say, they separately told their mother about this wish to serve the church but almost at the same time without consulting each other. 

Inside the impressive Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Eldoret, two nuns who are a mirror image of each other and with seemingly synchronised movements pause in front of the Marian grotto image, kneel and say a short prayer before performing the holy cross sign.

