Seeing double: Twins score similar grades in KCSE exams

Two sets of twins are among students who clinched top grades in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) 2023 examinations.

At St Mary’s Igoji Secondary School in Meru County, ululations rent the air when Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu announced the highly anticipated results on Monday as twins Richard Rachel Mumbe and Richard Ruth Ndanu each scored an A grade of 83 points.

The sisters aged 18 years from Kitengela, Kajiado County attributed their success to the Newspapers In Education (NIE) programme by the Nation Media Group.

“They have said that the Newspapers In Education programme has played a significant role in their impressive performance,” said St Mary’s Igoji Principal Florence Mutwiri.

“Success takes discipline, hardwork, motivation and not forgetting prayers, to achieve,” she added.

In Kakamega County, another set of twins from Lugari stayed on course and performed well.

Purity Makhare who studied at Bunyore Girls High School scored an A (83 points) and her twin sister Joy Indasi also got a similar result.

Speaking during an interview with the Nation, the jubilant twins were full of gratitude for their elder brother, Brian Liseche, for his sacrifice which enabled them complete their secondary school education.

“We want to sincerely thank our big brother. He took it upon himself to educate us from Form 1 to Form 4,” they told the “Nation”.

Mr Liseche said that his sisters both attended Turning Point Academy in Mugunga, Kakamega County where they sat the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exam in 2019.

He said Joy scored 392 marks while her sister got 411 marks.

“Purity intends to pursue a course in medicine while Joy wants to become a pilot upon completing her studies,” Mr Liseche said.

In Kirinyaga County, twin students from a day school, Kirimunge Secondary School, shed tears of joy after beating all the odds to emerge among the best in the region.