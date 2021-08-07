Pool

Seeing double. The secret lives of twins

By  Nancy Waithera

What you need to know:

  • As we celebrate the annual National Twins day on the 8th of August we talked to several twins, to debunk the myths and explain the even more fascinating facts about twins and their relationship to one another.

Twins. Their very existence has been shrouded in mystery, myth, and fascination. 

