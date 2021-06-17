Immaculate Kahiga and Grace Kahiga
Pool

News

Prime

Three sets of twins won’t be separated as they join Form One

logo

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Identical twins Immaculate and Grace Kahiga who both scored 402 marks in the 2020 KCPE have been admitted to Maryhill Girls High School in Thika.
  • Emmanuel and Wayne Isanda from Kisumu County are joining Alliance High School after scoring 415 and 412 marks, respectively.

Three sets of twins and their families are elated after they were admitted to the same schools, ending months of anxiety over possible separation.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kirubi was behind my alliance with Sonko, Igathe reveals

  2. Raila: How Kirubi convinced me to meet Kibaki

  3. Pay row: Civil servants threaten to down tools

  4. Wetangula: How my call to Meles Zenawi helped Kirubi in Ethiopia

  5. Musyoka: Kirubi made me Kenya's vice president

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.