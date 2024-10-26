Why return of Uhuru Kenyatta has stirred debate amid political storm

The resurfacing of Uhuru Kenyatta in public after months of speculation about his whereabouts as well as his views on the raging political storm has stirred debate even as the former President appears to exert his influence by saying little or nothing at all.

Mr Kenyatta emerged from his unexplained political Siberia on Thursday last week when his spokesperson Kanze Dena posted on social media photos of the former Head of State arriving in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, for a high-level meeting on peace and security convened by the African Union (AU).

The 15th High-Level Retreat on the Promotion of Peace, Security, and Stability in Africa on Friday and Saturday was opened by the host president, Mr Alassane Ouattara, alongside AU Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat.

On Saturday morning, Mr Kenyatta, who was marking his 63rd birthday, urged Kenyans to maintain peace and remain united. He, however, avoided any direct comment on the ongoing political storm, especially in Mt Kenya, as impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua fights to save his political life. The embattled DP has publicly apologised to Mr Kenyatta over the conduct of the 2022 election campaigns.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta after arriving in Abidjan for the 15th High-Level Retreat on the Promotion of Peace, Security, and Stability in Africa on October 24, 2024.

Photo credit: PHOTO | OFPP

The opposition Azimio coalition, which he leads, is also in disarray after key figures from Mr Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) joined President William Ruto’s broad-based government. Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and DAP-Kenya chief Eugene Wamalwa have vowed to soldier on as they gravitate towards Mr Gachagua.

Enjoy peace

Addressing listeners via a phone call on Kameme FM, a radio station associated with his family, Mr Kenyatta laughed heartily every time the host alluded to the problems the country was facing.

“Persevere...Remain united and keep the peace. That is the only way to hold together as a country,” he said. Appearing to respond to rumours of animosity between him and some politicians, he insisted that he held no grudge against anyone.

“I am at peace with everyone,” he said, adding that “nowadays I only enjoy peace and thank God for the gift of well-being”.

Mr Kenyatta said he had become more religious. This came amid social media gossip appearing to assign the former President to different political wings.

Before this week, Mr Kenyatta’s most recent public statement regarding Kenya's affairs was on June 25, 2024, at the height of the Gen Z protests, which included a raid on Parliament.

In his press statement, Mr Kenyatta called for dialogue and restraint, arguing that the country’s well-being was more important than personal ambitions.

And on August 13, Mr Odinga cited Mr Kenyatta as among those he had consulted before allowing opposition politicians to join President Ruto’s Cabinet to unite the country following the protests. The comments appeared to portray an image of an influential retired President.

On July 19, President Ruto named to Cabinet Odinga loyalists John Mbadi (National Treasury), Opiyo Wandayi (Energy and Petroleum), Hassan Joho (Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs) and Wycliffe Oparanya (Co-operatives and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development). Mr Odinga was to reap further when Ms Beatrice Askul was appointed the East African Cooperation Affairs and Regional Development CS.

Political arena

Mr Kenyatta’s absence from the political arena has not stopped politicians from invoking his name, with impeached Mr Gachagua often dragging the former President into his mess.

Mr Gachagua had announced that he had made peace with the Kenyatta family regarding the 2022 election shenanigans.

Mr Gachagua had encountered difficulties winning support in Mt Kenya region as the undisputed kingpin — a position he was struggling to dislodge Mr Kenyatta from — thereby forcing a change of tack.

“I have since made peace with my brother Uhuru and we communicate a lot. There are programmes we are implementing together aimed at uniting our people,” Mr Gachagua had said on several occasions, while declaring that “Uhuru is our king”.

As Mr Gachagua’s impeachment plot thickened, long-serving provincial administrator Joseph Kaguthi revealed that he and some elders as well as the clergy had planned to visit the Mr Kenyatta’s home.

“It has been unusual silence and his absence from the public limelight was disturbing. We particularly wanted to get his views about what was happening in the national politics and our regional interests since we recognise him as a critical stakeholder in our community’s affairs,” Mr Kaguthi told Sunday Nation.

The retired administrator further revealed that the team had attempted to reach out to Mr Kenyatta in an attempt to save Mr Gachagua “but unfortunately it was not possible”.

Mr Kaguthi added: “We are now happy, may the good Lord continue protecting Mr Kenyatta and the country can now relax about how he is faring on.”

As Dr Ruto’s faces rebellion in the Mt Kenya region led by his impeached deputy, it will be interesting to see if he will reach out to Mr Kenyatta.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta (centre) attends the 15th High-Level Retreat on the Promotion of Peace, Security, and Stability in Africa at the Sofitel Hotel in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire on October 24, 2024. Photo credit: OFPP

At the same time, Jubilee Party Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni dismissed Mr Odinga’s assertion that Mr Kenyatta had sent him to help President Ruto. He said the veteran opposition politician, who recently announced he was taking a break from local politics to concentrate on his AU Commission chairmanship bid, was only “milking Mr Kenyatta’s popularity and influence”.

In previous comments about Mr Gachagua’s public apologies, Mr Kioni dismissed them as “acts of desperation”.

When the photos of Mr Kenyatta were published on Thursday, his supporters broke out in widespread celebrations.

Mr Kioni said: “I have been relieved of a huge burden of explaining to the country about his well-being and whereabouts”.

Former Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi told Sunday Nation that “this news about Mr Kenyatta being fit and attending to regional duty is good news for a country where disillusionment is at its peak”.

The development, he added, “reignites hope that [Mr Kenyatta] might influence certain things around our lives. His word will simply cause ripples”.

Kirinyaga County Jubilee Party Chairman Muriithi Kang’ara said “his comeback takes a lot of anxiety from us” after questions about his whereabouts.

Mr Kenyatta’s return to the public limelight comes at a time when politics in his Mt Kenya backyard is boiling over following the impeachment of Mr Gachagua.

It also coincides with the favourable court ruling that has returned control of the Jubilee Party to his loyalists after a wing led by Nominated MP Sabina Chege tried to claim it.

Nyeri Governor Mr Mutahi Kahiga said: “We are happy that our king is well and he comes at a time when most of Mt Kenya residents have been expressing remorse for not heeding to his advice about the 2022 elections”.