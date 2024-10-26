Bishop Wanjiru’s turn to eat: Ruto appoints her to head Nairobi Rivers Commission

President William Ruto has appointed former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru as the new chairperson of the Nairobi Rivers Commission, in sweeping changes that saw the commission moved from the President's Office to the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

The appointment of Bishop Wanjiru, a former gubernatorial aspirant who campaigned for the UDA ticket but stepped down after failing to secure the party's ticket, is seen as President Ruto's attempt to appease the Mount Kenya region. This comes at a time when the president's relationship with this crucial constituency, which played a major role in his election, has been strained following the impeachment of his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

The head of state also appointed former nominated senator Millicent Omanga to the newly formed 11-member commission through a gazette notice dated October 25, 2024. Ms Omanga has in recent days been vocal on issues of governance in the country.

“I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, in exercise of the powers conferred on me by the Constitution and the Laws of the Republic of Kenya do hereby establish the Nairobi Rivers Commission,” read the gazette notice.

In restructuring the commission, the president dropped the previous chair, Dr Pamela A. Olet, a former head of the Kenya Tsetse and Trypanosomiasis Eradication Council.

But he has retained Dr Mumo Musuva, Grace Senewa Mesopirr and Eva Muhia. Other members of the Nairobi Rivers Commission (NRC) are Mr John Kioli, Mr Amos Chege Mugo, Ms Carlotta Dalago, Ms Rael Chebichii, Mr Benjamin Langwen and Mr Charles Karisa Dadu.

The members of the Commission will hold the positions for three years, which are renewable but based on performance.

President Ruto said the state has a duty to protect the environment and the country's heritage for the lasting benefit of present and future generations.

To combat the devastating effects of climate change in Kenya, the government plans to implement various measures to combat environmental degradation.

“The state interventions seek to enhance biodiversity on agricultural land, forest land, marine ecosystem and urban areas,” President Ruto said.

The Commission's mandate includes spearheading the mobilisation of resources for the development and management of Nairobi's rivers.

The team is also mandated to reclaim Nairobi's rivers as the backbone of the city's blue and green infrastructure for a better urban environment and quality of life.

President Ruto said the team will review previous reports and recommendations made in efforts to reclaim the Nairobi River and incorporate lessons learnt in the new initiative.

These include the Nairobi River Basin Project (UNEP, 2000); Adopt-A-River Initiative (UNEP and Rotary Clubs, 2019 – ongoing); Nairobi River Regeneration Initiative (UN-Habitat and GoK, 2020 – ongoing); and Urban Rivers Regeneration Programme (NEMA, 2019 - 2024) and incorporate the lessons learned into the new initiative.

The Commission, President Ruto said, will be funded from resources allocated to the Commission by the National Government and the Nairobi City County Government, as well as donations and endowments for the purpose of implementing the Commission's Nairobi River Basin Regeneration Programme.

The responsibilities of this new team are the same as the previous one that was appointed on December 1, 2022 for the same role.