I'm done with you, Bishop Wanjiru tells Ruto, Gachagua

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru of Jesus is Alive Ministries now says she has left President William Ruto's Kenya Kwanza Alliance camp after part of her church in Nairobi was demolished.

The church sits on Kenya Railways Corporation land earmarked for the construction of Railways City by the current government of President William Ruto.

Already, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) says it will file a case against Ms Wanjiru, James Ng'ang'a's Neno Evangelism Centre, the family of the late pastor Nicholas Biwott and Rubis Energy for encroaching on Kenya Railways land.

In the suit filed in the Environment and Land Court through its lawyer Jackie Kibogy, EACC has asked the court to cancel the titles illegally held by private entities and high-profile individuals and order the defendants to pay the government Sh1.6 billion in unjust enrichment for their illegal occupation of the land for over 25 years, which has denied the public the use and benefit of the property.

But for Ms Wanjiru, Thursday's move signalled the end of the relationship between her, President Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua, for whom she says she fought passionately.

She was speaking after being dismissed for what she said were injuries to her hand.

She warned President Ruto:

"We are disappointed with the Kenya Kwanza government. We're very disappointed. I was one of the founding members of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA). I campaigned for two years, others came to reap what I worked for. I've loved your family Mr President, I've loved your family Mr Deputy President. I've always loved you, I've always prayed for you, I've always blessed you when others disrespected you, but from this day, behold, take from this altar, the tables are turning," she told journalists.

She claimed that she had been directed by the government she had campaigned with, and that Ruto's regime had chosen American televangelist Benny Hinn and thrown her under the bus.

"Mr President, Mr Deputy President. I want to make you a sweet promise, you will look for me. You went after Benny Hinn in America, but I'm here, I'm not going anywhere. You have started a battle that you cannot fight. This is on heaven's list," said the angry bishop.

During the campaigns for the 2022 elections, Ms Wanjiru had expressed interest in the Nairobi senatorial seat, which she lost to Senator Edwin Sifuna of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Mr Sifuna polled 716,651 votes against Mrs Wanjiru's 524,091.