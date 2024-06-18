Profile of the slain Magistrate Monicah Kivuti

Makadara Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti, who was shot dead by a police officer last week, had served in the Judiciary for just 11 years before her untimely death.

Ms Kivuti's life was cut short when Londiani OCS Samson Kipchirchir Kipruto opened fire during a court session on Thursday, June 12, 224, after she cancelled the bail of the officer's wife, who is accused of obtaining Sh2.9 million by false pretences.

The slain judicial officer's 11-year career as a magistrate began in 2013 when she joined the Judiciary as a resident magistrate. Before that, Ms Kivuti worked for Direct Line Insurance.

Ms Kivuti's exemplary service saw her stationed at Kiambu, Baricho and Makadara Law Courts where she was appointed Principal Magistrate in February 2024.

Ms Kivuti-Kang'ata was born on June 12, 1978, to the late Samuel and Vial Niceta Kivuti. She grew up in Embu in a devout Christian family that has shaped her faith throughout her life.

Eight siblings

She was the fourth born in a family of eight siblings. Her siblings include the late Sophia Kivuti, Robert Ndigwa, Prof. K. Bitok, Gladys Munyi, Thomas Gitonga, Amos Mugambi and Rose Kivuti.

The deceased was married to Mr Mutimu Kang'ata and a loving mother to Josephine Wanjiru, Michelle Menyi and Elyanna Wanjiru. She was also a cherished grandmother to Melody Wanjiru.

"Her family was her sanctuary and she found immense joy in her roles within it," said her employer, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Ms Kivuti's educational journey began at Gatunduri Primary School and continued at St Catherine High School.

She then proceeded to Moi University in Eldoret where she graduated with a Bachelor of Laws.

She was admitted to the bar in 2009.

Apart from law, Ms Kivuti's thirst for education led her to pursue a Master's in International Studies at the University of Nairobi in 2013, complemented by numerous courses in law, diplomacy, international relations and arbitration.

According to the JSC, the deceased was not only confined to the corridors of the court but was also actively involved in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in her church and also served on several boards.

Dedication and integrity

The JSC has described the deceased as an employee known for her impeccable moral compass and dedication to work and community.

"Monica's legacy of love, dedication and integrity remains etched in the hearts of those who knew and loved her and inspires us all," the JSC said.

In addition to serving the judiciary, Ms Kivuti initiated and helped establish the Sexual Gender Based Violence (SGBV) Centre at Jamhuri Police Station, where she provided free expert advice.

The deceased also served on the outreach committee of Nairobi Chapel under the Logos Scholarship Committee for needy children in the church.

Mrs Kivuti died of gunshot wounds to the chest and left hip on June 14, 2014, while receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

The policeman's wife had applied for bail after pleading guilty to obtaining Sh2.9 million by false pretences, according to a police report.

The policeman entered the court through the magistrate's door and fired shots at the magistrate, wounding her in the chest and left hip.