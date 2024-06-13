Makadara Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti shot, injured in court

A Kenyan magistrate has been shot and injured as she went about her duties at the Makadara Law Courts in the capital Nairobi.

Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti was shot in Court Room Number 9 on Thursday afternoon soon after she had delivered a ruling in a case involving the wife of a police officer.

The police officer, Chief Inspector Samson Kipchirchir Kipruto, the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Londiani Police Station in Kericho County, was unhappy with the court's decision.

Police officers at Makadara Law Courts where a senior police officer shot and injured a magistrate during a court session on June 13, 2024. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

A situation report on the incident indicates that the officer went berserk and opened fire on the magistrate and others at 1.45pm.

“His wife, one Jenniffer Wairimu, 48, was an accused in a case of obtaining money by false (sic) pretenses amounting to Sh2.9 million," the report seen by the Nation reads in part.

"His wife had pleaded to be released on cash bail but the court did not grant. He entered inside the court through the magistrate’s door and fired shots towards the magistrate, injuring her on the chest and left hip.”

The officer, detectives say, "was countered and fatally shot by a fellow officer who was in the court".

In the process, three other officers were injured, according to the report, which does not indicate the person responsible for the injuries.

The injured officers were identified as Augustine Michael Kithumbi, who was hit in the left eye; Maureen Lepes, who sustained a gunshot in the left leg, and Eunice Macharia, who sustained an injury on the left hand.

Nairobi Regional Police Commander Adamson Bungei speaks to the media at Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi after a senior police officer shot and injured a magistrate during a court session on June 13, 2024. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

“All the injured were rushed to hospital in stable condition. A Jericho pistol was recovered at the scene… and body of the deceased officer moved to City Mortuary awaiting autopsy.”

Sources say an argument ensued between the officer and court orderlies before the police officer opened fire on the magistrate.

In a statement, Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Winfridah Mokaya said the incident happened during an open-court session.

“The magistrate cancelled the bond for an accused person (the officer’s wife) who had jumped bond and had failed to offer satisfactory explanations for jumping bond. Immediately this decision was pronounced, a person (the officer) shot at the magistrate and injured her on the hip”.

Preliminary reports, Mokaya said, indicate that the shooter is married to the suspect.

The compound of Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi marked a crime scene after a senior police officer shot and injured a magistrate during a court session on June 13, 2024. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

“As the Judiciary family, we wish our colleague a quick recovery. We also send our condolences to the family of the officer who lost his life in this unfortunate incident” the statement read in part.

“We urge for calm from all court users as our law enforcement agencies further investigate this incident."

By the time of going to Press, homicide detectives from Buru Buru had pitched tent at the court precincts, as investigations into the incident got underway.

"We would also like to assure all judicial officers, staff and court users of their safety and security in all our premises. We will enhance our security protocols for civilians visiting our courts as well as security officers who visit courts in circumstances that do not require them to be armed," said Mokaya.

Following the shooting, Chief Justice Martha Koome on Thursday evening announced the closure of Makadara Law Courts until Monday, June 17, 2024 “for security reinforcement”.

The CJ directed that all matters at the Makadara Law Courts be heard virtually, and those requiring physical appearance be moved to Milimani Law Courts.

The Judiciary Police Unit, she said, in consultation with the office of the Inspector-General of Police would reinforce security in all court stations across the country.

At the same time, persons are not allowed to access court premises while armed, with the exception of officers properly accredited to provide security at specified court stations, shall be denied entry.