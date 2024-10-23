Queries over stalled road twice launched by Ruto in Bomet East

For the fifth time, the upgrade of a 75-kilometre road in Bomet County valued at Sh2.9 billion has stalled due to lack of funds.

The project managed by the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (Kerra) is another blow to Bomet East Constituency that, since independence, has earned the unfortunate distinction of being without a single kilometre of tarmac road in the Rift Valley—a region that has produced two presidents: the late Daniel arap Moi and current President William Ruto.

The Silibwet-Merigi-Tegat-Chemaner-Kimuchul and Chemaner-Kembu-Longisa-Kaporuso-Kapkimolwo-Mulot road, designated RWC 554, was expected to be upgraded to bitumen standards at a cost of Sh2,962,275,349.

However, works have been stalled since March 2024 when the government failed to pay the contractor, Aero Technology International Engineering Corporation.

According to the Ministry of Roads records, the project has been moving at a snail’s pace for six years despite being slated for completion in two years with only 10 percent of the work completed so far.

The delay has frustrated residents who had hoped for smoother transport links in this agriculturally rich region.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee administration identified the road as a flagship project. However, despite the tender being awarded in 2019, actual work did not commence until Aero Technology moved to the site.

Shortly after the project was launched, the project was starved of funds leading to widespread frustration among locals.

President William Ruto who has twice launched the road-- in 2019 while serving as deputy president and in April 2023 after taking office-- has vowed that the project would be completed.

On both occasions, he made promises to prioritise its construction, including at a rally in Merigi Trading Centre, Bomet County, where he was joined by impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Cabinet Secretary for Roads Davis Chirchir, and Bomet East MP Richard Yegon.

However, despite these promises, only 8.3 kilometres of the road have been constructed which is an achievement in itself according to locals considering the area had no tarmac roads previously save for the Narok-Bomet highway, which passes through Mulot, Longisa, and Youth farmers.

Sources within the Ministry of Roads and Transport revealed that the contractor has been paid only Sh79 million in the last year out of a certified Sh360 million for completed work.

State officials' promise

Despite the contractor's claims, government officials have reassured residents that funds will be sourced soon to continue construction.

“I have been assured by the Cabinet Secretary for Roads Davis Chirchir that the government is sourcing funds to pay the contractor and enable the construction proceed as originally planned,” said Bomet East MP Richard Yegon.

Mr Yegon confirmed that only 8.3 kilometres of the road has been constructed in the constituency.

He emphasised the importance of the road, calling it a lifeline for residents and expressing hope that funding will come through.

"We are confident that the government will prioritise funding for the project that has repeatedly been hit by a shortfall in funds allocated by the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (Kerra). This is a key road in Bomet East, and the residents have been waiting patiently for its completion,” he added.

The road’s upgrade is crucial for Bomet East, a region whose development has been hampered by poor road infrastructure for decades.

Irene Cherotich, a local youth leader, noted that the area’s high agricultural potential has been stifled by inadequate transport links.

“The road is vital because it cuts through the heart of Bomet East Constituency and links Bomet and Narok counties, with access to Kericho and Nakuru. It would open up the region for investments and create opportunities,” she said.

Despite these promises and the economic potential of the area, locals have grown increasingly frustrated with the delays.

Mr Diaz Kimutai, a politician-businessman questioned why the road continues to be neglected.

“Why has this key road in Bomet East been abandoned, while those in neighbouring constituencies have been funded and completed without issue? Is this a case of sabotage?” he wondered.

Dr Ruto, while re-launching the road at Merigi trading centre last year, assured the residents of the region that the construction would not stop as the government had set aside enough funds for its roll out.

“I want to assure you that my administration will see to it that the road is completed in the next two years so as to ease transport for the residents and open up the region for investments,” Dr Rut said.

Dr Ruto directed the Kerra Director General Philemon Kandie to ensure that the contractor maintained high standards in the construction of the road which falls under the Low Seal Volume projects undertaken by the government.

“I want this road to be an example of how Low Volume Seal roads are to be constructed moving forward. I would not entertain shoddy work on this one and other roads in the country. High standards in its construction must be maintained at all time,” Dr Ruro said of the road in Bomet East constituency.

On March 16, 2024 Dr Ruto insisted during a tour of Bomet that construction of the road would start in a few weeks’ time.

But seven months later, the contractor has again abandoned the site after the government’s failure to release part payment for work done as provided for in the contract. The contractor had abandoned the site twice in 2021, once in 2023 and twice in 2024.

“The money advanced by the government was too little and could not cover the costs of the work that has been done. It is likely that the money would be available through a supplementary budget in the next few months,” a highly placed source at the Ministry of Roads told Nation.Africa on Wednesday.

The Kenya Kwanza government inherited a Sh 900 billion portfolio for ongoing infrastructure projects from the Jubilee administration following the August 9, 2022 general election, which was scaled down to Sh 700 billion on audit and prioritization by the

By May this year, the government had not paid road contractors a total of Sh 165 billion in pending bills for work done.

“We are appealing to the government to prioritize the road and restore confidence of the people in the region who are almost giving up on delivery of the promise. Bomet East has been sidelined in roll out of development projects by the government over the years,” Mr Richard Ruto, the Chemaner ward Member of County Assembly said.

Mr Ruto said development had lagged behind in the constituency for decades due to poor infrastructural facilities and the residents were looking up to Dr Ruto’s administration to turn the tide around.