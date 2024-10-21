Rallying call for unity, cohesion as Kenyans mark Mashujaa Day

Calls for national unity and cohesion dominated speeches during Mashujaa Day celebrations held across the country on Sunday.

Leaders made a clarion call to Kenyans to remain peaceful amid political uncertainty following the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Professor Kithure Kindiki has been nominated for the position, but the High Court on Friday issued temporary orders stopping the replacement of Mr Gachagua.

Governors Joseph ole Lenku (Kajiado), Patrick Ntutu (Narok), Dr Erick Mutai (Kericho) and Simon Kachapin (West Pokot) asked Kenyans to unite behind President William Ruto and avoid ethnic divisions.

Speaking at Makutano Primary School in West Pokot, Governor Kachapin appealed for unity among Kenyans.

"We need to work together to achieve development. We don't want political camps. We don't want tribalism," he said.

He hit out at elected leaders and national government officers who have the habit of skipping important functions, including Mashujaa Day celebrations.

In Kericho, residents marked the day at Kedowa Grounds in Kipkelion East where Governor Mutai called for unity.

"We need to avoid divisive and tribal politics for the good of this country," stated Dr Mutai, who recently survived an impeachment motion at the Senate.

"I want to ask all leaders in Kericho to put aside their political differences and work together. Let us join hands and build our county," he said amid cheers.

"I beseech my brothers and sisters in the county assembly, let us work together to develop Kericho. We have promises to fulfil for our people. The executive and the county assembly are like siamese twins,none can work in isolation. I urge all leaders to preach unity and peace as we work for the people. There should be no room for wrangling for us to forge ahead,” the governor added.

The county boss said that good leadership emphasises peace, cohesion and unity of the people as enablers of development.

In Turkana County, Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai and County Commissioner Julius Kavita led residents in celebrating the day at Lorugum Resource Center in Loima Sub-County.

Both Mr Kavita and Mr Lomorukai called on residents living along the border areas to embrace peaceful coexistence.

The County Commissioner said that the State has stepped up efforts to tackle insecurity through recruitment of trained national police reservists.

"We trained and deployed 412 reservists at hotspot areas have this month to beef up security and coordinate with multi-agency officials in their locality," Mr Kavita said.

Leaders and administrators from various parts of the Rift Valley such as Uasin Gishu,Bomet, Nandi and Baringo counties used Mashujaa Day celebrations to caution residents against practising female genital mutilation (FGM) during the holidays.

Uasin Gishu County Commissioner Edyson Nyale warned that those found carrying out FGM and circumcising children in unhygienic conditions will be arrested and charged.

In Bomet, Governor Hillary Barchok and County Commissioner Ahmed Omar condemned the rise of FGM and gender-based violence in the region.

Prof Barchok said in his speech to mark Mashujaa Day at Longisa CDF grounds in Bomet East Constituency that girls are entitled to an education instead of being subjected to the ‘cut’.

"As a society, we need to protect girls and educate them so that they can make informed choices on their lives in the future. They should be moulded to become professionals in various fields and contribute to the socioeconomic development of the country," Prof Barchok said.

In Kakamega, Governor Fernandes Barasa and other leaders said that the rising cattle theft in the region, especially within Mumias West, Matungu, Butere and Khwisero, which border Siaya, Busia and Bungoma counties, is worrying.

County Commissioner Meru Mwangi warned that the government would take stern action against cattle thieves.

In Siaya, County Commissioner Nobert Komora called on parents to take the responsibility of ensuring that their children are safe and well taken care of during the long holiday expected to begin this week.

Mr Komora said Siaya County faces the threat of new HIV infections among the youth, teenage pregnancy and gender- based violence.

"We must all take responsibility and tackle triple threat. Ensure children are safe during the festive season," Mr Komora said while addressing locals at Siaya KMTC grounds.

In Kisii, Governor Simba Arati and County Commissioner Joseph Kibet led the celebrations at Suguta in Bobasi Constituency.

Governor Arati said the county government will focus on revamping the once lucrative pyrethrum farming in Nyaribari, Bomachoge and Bobasi areas.

In Kisumu, Deputy Governor Matthews Owili and Kisumu County Commissioner Benson Leparmorijo raised concern over high insecurity.

During the celebrations held at Obunga grounds, Dr Owili said county authorities were making efforts to tackle crime.

"Whereas it is true that insecurity in parts of the county is high, I wish to report that this matter is being handled with the seriousness it deserves, " he said.

He said that a multi-agency meeting has been held between the County Security Committee and the county government administration to help stop gangs from terrorising residents.

There were low-key celebrations in Kiambu, Nakuru, Murang'a,Kirinyaga, Nyandarua and Embu counties. Politicians from the region either gave the event a wide birth or some attended the national function in Kwale.

In Nyandarua, Members of the County Assembly attacked legislators who backed Mr Gachagua’s impeachment.

Shamata MCA Gitau Njamba termed the MPs as traitors who went against the wishes of the people of Nyandarua.

"It's a shame that they supported the impeachment as Rigathi was in a hospital bed. We have urgent issues affecting our people including poor roads and lack of markets for our farm produce but we haven't heard any of them talk about it," Mr Njamba said at Mutanga Stadium, in Ndaragwa Constituency.

Leshao Pondo Ward MCA Kamau Gathungu said Rigathi is a community hero, and the time for him to lead the country as president is coming.

"We reject the sellouts. Did you Nyandarua people send Faith Gitau, George Gachagua, Kwenya Thuku and Michael Muchira to impeach the DP? We assure them they will never get elective positions in Nyandarua, we reject them," said the MCA.

Most Nyandarua leaders snubbed the Mashujaa Day celebrations that were led by County Commissioner Abdirisack Jaldesa and Governor Kiarie Badilisha.

Addressing the rally, the governor spoke about his achievements, implementation of development plans in his manifesto, but lamented about delayed disbursements of funds from the National Treasury, which he said was a threat to devolution.

"The disbursements of funds has become unreliable and affected delivery of services in the counties. To mitigate this, we have enhanced own revenue collection through automation. Going by the current harsh economic times in the country, the county has resolved to revert to 2021/2022 financial Act. I urge us all to promptly pay our licences and permits,"said the governor.