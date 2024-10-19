Anyang' Nyong'o: Raila Odinga’s shoes too big for me to fit into

On Tuesday afternoon, ODM interim party leader Anyang' Nyong'o received a hero's welcome at his rural Ratta home in Seme amid murmurs of disunity within the party soon after he landed in Kisumu for his thanksgiving ceremony.

Prof Nyong’o, also the Kisumu governor, who was ratified as the party's interim leader last week, was given a rousing welcome at Kisumu International Airport by elected leaders, fellow governors and ODM supporters who had been waiting since morning.

The fleet of more than 100 vehicles snaked its way to Kisian and then to his rural home, the venue for the thanksgiving ceremony.

The event was more of an unveiling as interim party leader, with many expecting party honchos to be in attendance.

Among those present were newly appointed ODM chairperson and Homa Bay governor Gladys Wanga, secretary for political affairs Rozah Buyu, Migori governor Ochillo Ayacko, MPs Aduma Owuor (Nyakach), Jared Okello (Nyando), Dr Joshua Oron (Kisumu Central) and host Seme MP Dr James Nyikal.

Conspicuously absent were Prof Nyong'o's deputy Dr Mathew Owili, Senator Tom Ojienda, Kisumu speaker Elisha Jack Oraro, women's representative and new ODM deputy organising secretary Ruth Odinga and Muhoroni MP Onyango K'Oyoo.

Master of Ceremonies Bob Madanje relayed apologies from Dr Owili and Mr Oraro, who said they were out of the country in the United States, while Dr Nyikal, who chairs the Luo Elected Leaders Caucus (Duol), said other leaders had sent apologies that they were otherwise engaged.

Governor James Orengo (Siaya), who was supposed to be among the speakers at the event after being included in the programme, was also absent, with his handlers saying he was held up by the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Siaya County government and Diamond Trust Bank (DTB).

The event also came a day before the governor was to lead a team of lawyers to the National Assembly for the impeachment hearing of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

While the absence of many leaders was attributed to other commitments and the short notice with which they were invited, a number of ODM insiders on the ground still expected senior party leaders to make it to the 'important' event.

Neither Kisii Governor Simba Arati nor Vihiga Senator Godrey Osotsi, who are both ODM deputy party leaders, made it to the function.

But Governor Nyong'o held his head high, assuring party members that all was well, but stressing the need for unity to steady and steer the party.

“I am humbled that my party leader Raila Odinga with whom we have walked the journey for a long time found it in his heart to give me the opportunity and responsibility of leading this party while he goes for the AU. I want to thank him sincerely, and although I am the interim party leader but with your support, I know that these big shoes that have been given to wear, I will travel with you together,” said Prof Nyong’o.

After singing the gospel song ‘Count your blessings’, Prof Nyong’o drew parallel with his case.

“Let us all join and work together as party members and ensure that we give leadership that we can be proud of,” said Prof Nyong’o. But as governor Nyong'o took over the mantle of leading one of the country's oldest and strongest parties, the interim leader has been confronted with what is likely to a full plate.

Party members have taken different positions on the broad-based government, the Adani-JKIA deal, the Social Health Authority policy and the controversial university funding model.

He expressed confidence that the leaders would work together to build the party and save the country.

"The test of the Constitution is when it changes the lives of the people in accordance with the laws, principles and commitments it enshrines. We have the responsibility to continue the struggle in the absence of the party leader and not to deviate in any way. We will not deviate if we remain united and the people of Kenya continue to trust us," said Prof Nyong'o.

According to the ODM leader and other officials, the party is still training its eyes on 2027.

"The ODM party is destined to lead this nation. When we see regions, whether in North Eastern or Coast, dry up, we will send our emissaries to stand with our brothers and sisters and join forces in the struggle to strengthen the party. Therefore, do not fear, we are committed to reaching every corner of Kenya to popularise this party. I urge all ODM leaders who have consistently shown dedication and commitment to continue to lead by example," said Prof Nyong'o.

But the interim leader is also facing early 2027 campaigns, violence in various public forums by rival aspirants for various seats and anxiety about the upcoming party elections.

From within his own county of Kisumu, Governor Nyong'o is grappling with early campaigns by leaders who want to succeed him as governor in 2027. He is serving his second and final term.

His deputy Dr Owili, Senator Ojienda, Woman Representative Ms Odinga, Kisumu Central MP Dr Oron, Nyakach MP Mr Owuor and Kisumu West MP Ms Buyu have all defied an earlier directive by Mr Odinga to stop early campaigns, instead making it clear in various forums that they want to succeed Prof Nyong'o in 2027.

This has led to increased confrontations among the aspirants, who have clashed at funerals and various political forums as they struggle to catch the eye of not only the electorate but also the governor, who for one reason or another, including his current position, may have an influence on his successor.

ODM chairperson Wanga said Prof Nyong'o was up to the task because he was the founding secretary general of the party.

"Nyong'o has a big task ahead of him but he must unite us, re-energize the party and bring more youth and women into the party so that we can grow from 86 ODM elected members of the National Assembly to over 100 by 2027," said Ms Wanga.

The ODM chairperson maintained that the party remains independent and will continue to be a pro-people organisation.

"This is our house, this is what we are going to build and ODM stands alone as a party and that is why we are not confused. This is a movement for the people because we are social democrats who will speak, stand and move with the people," said Ms Wanga.

To allay fears, Ms Buyu, the new secretary for political affairs, revealed what transpired before the central committee settled on Prof Nyong'o as the party's interim leader.